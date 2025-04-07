20 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (4/4/2005): Triple H show-opening promo, Shelton vs. Jericho vs. Christian for IC Title, Batista vs. Orton, plus

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

APRIL 4, 2005

LIVE FROM LOS ANGELES, CALIF.

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, EDITOR

-The program opened with footage of Steve Austin’s “Gladiator” movie trailer spoof followed by a WrestleMania 21 highlight video. If the idea was to create “non-buyer’s regret” and sell replays, the video did a great job. WWE needs to do more of that for other PPVs. Heck, it’s a lot of work, but it’d be cool to see a recap video of every edition of Raw and Smackdown at the end of each show.

-Triple H walked to the ring without the World Title as Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler introduced the show. Hunter stood and sneered as the crowd slowly began to chant “Ba-ti-sta.” It took a while, but the crowd finally got into the chant. Now if Batista can only connect with the fans this week. They want to connect with him so badly, but so far there’s still something that hasn’t happened yet. Hunter growled that yes, Batista was great for one night and beat him, but it’s not the start of a new era. He said Batista was great for one night, but he is great every night. He said the belt will find itself “home” back around his waist “because I own it.” Well, that part’s pretty true from many perspectives. He said: “Batista was good once. I own the World Hvt. Championship and the rematch clause is rock solid. There is no way out. It will take place, the greatest rematch in the history of this industry – Batista-Triple H II will take place, and when it is over I will stand in this ring as the eleven time World Hvt. Champion.”

Hunter left the ring and got in the face of fans. He said when he regains the belt, he will jam it down each and every one of the fans’ throats. Good post-title-loss promo, but once again it was about Triple H. This show needs to be about the beginning of the Batista era – or at least portraying that is the case. For fans to get 100 percent behind Batista as more than just “another short-term champion like Randy Orton was,” this show needs to feel like it’s about him more than anything. That never happened last year with Chris Benoit, it didn’t happen with Orton, and it hasn’t happened so far with Batista. The frame of the story is still “Triple H has the belt or he doesn’t have the belt,” as opposed to “the person with the belt is the centerpiece of the show no matter who it is.”

-Ross plugged an IC Title match with Shelton Benjamin vs. Christian vs. Chris Jericho.

1 — SHELTON BENJAMIN vs. CHRIS JERICHO vs. CHRISTIAN — IC Title match

After all three fought briefly, Jericho took control of Benjamin as Christian dropped out of the picture. They went to a triple-decker move off the ropes with Jericho powerbombing Christian as he was superplexing Benjamin. Jericho gave Christian an enzuigiri and then clotheslined Benjamin for a near fall. Benjamin came back with a sunset flip. Christian schoolboyed Benjamin. Jericho rolled up both for a double two count. Fun sequence. Benjamin came back and set up Christian and Jericho for a corner splash. Christian moved, so Jericho got crushed. Benjamin then dropped Christian over the top rope and went for the pin. Jericho broke it up. Benjamin caught Jericho off the ropes and gave him a T-Bone, then Tomko yanked him out of the ring. Christian intervened and scored a near fall on Jericho. Tomko jumped onto the ring apron, so Jericho dropkicked him to the floor. Jericho then put Christian in the Walls of Jericho. Benjamin was still KO’d out of the ring. Christian was about to tape when Benjamin came off the rope and bulldogged Jericho from behind for the pin.

WINNER: Benjamin when he pinned Jericho at 7:35.

STAR RATING: **3/4 — That was about as good as a match under ten minutes can get. Those three worked really well with each other in some complex spots.

-Eric Bischoff told Edge backstage that Benjamin just scored a big win. Edge said it’s not as big as his win in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Edge signed the contract to make it official. Bischoff asked Edge if he should tell Batista he wants his title match tonight. Edge said he is money in the bank and he will let Bischoff know when he’s “good and damn ready.” Bischoff then told Edge his opponent tonight would be Chris Benoit. Edge took a nervous deep breath.

-Randy Orton walked to the ring. He admitted things didn’t go as he had wanted the night before. He said he was really close to winning and ending Taker’s streak when he felt a snap in his shoulder. He said doctors aren’t sure what went wrong. He said what upset him just as much as Batista winning the World Title. He said when Evolution was formed, he was he chosen one to be the next top dog in WWE. He said he’s defeated Batista twice before, and he wants another chance tonight. He said that would help him get over the disappointment of the night before. Eric Bischoff walked out and said he’d give him his wish.

-Trish had demanded a rematch with Christy Hemme. Before the match began, Trish gave Christy a Chick Kick. Lita got in Trish’s face. Trish slapped Lita. Lita slapped Trish. Trish them attacked Lita and put her in a leglock that hyperextended her recently reconstructed knee. Christy Hemme made the save. Jim Ross said, “So much for the rematch for the Women’s Title.”

-Ross said up next was a highlight package of Hulk Hogan’s WrestleMania weekend.

-Highlights aired of Hulk Hogan beating up Muhammad Hassan and Khosrow Daivari at WrestleMania.

-Shawn Michaels walked out. Jim Ross sung his praises for giving his all. Lawler asked if he saw the same match he saw. Michaels said he’s only had two loves in his life – his family and the fans who support him wrestling. He said things didn’t work out the way he wanted last night, but he wants a rematch against Kurt Angle. He asked the fans if they, too, would like that. They cheered. He said, “Well, I was hoping you’d say that.” He said he would do whatever it took to give them what they want. He said the result might be a little bit different next time. Hassan and Daivari’s music interrupted Michaels. Hassan said a “broken down has-been” attacked him yesterday. He complained more, and then claimed the hostility toward him is because everyone fears him. He told Michaels that last night he proved he is a loser. “Don’t worry, Shawn, because all of these sheep are still going to cheer for you because losers love losers,” he said. Michaels slapped him and beat up both Hassan and Daivari. Eventually, the two heels double-teamed Michaels, clipping one of his legs from behind, and left him lying on the mat knocked out. Ross begged for someone to help him out.

(No signs of a draft lottery announcement this week. It could come next week, but WWE has yet to make any official announcement about it at all. When I checked a few weeks ago when there was a rumor that the draft lottery would be delayed until this summer, a WWE source who would know said he had heard of no such delay in the plans. We'll be checking on when and if it's planned this year and report it as soon as we hear. It makes sense to delay it since the day after WrestleMania is a guaranteed ratings show anyway, so why not milk it for a future week. Plus, they're up against the NCAA tourney.)

2 — CHRIS BENOIT vs. EDGE

The second match didn’t start until an hour and fifteen minutes into the show. That’s too much talking by anyone’s standards. Benoit’s upper left arm was wrapped in tape. Ross said after last night, he probably shouldn’t even be wrestling. Edge concentrated on working over Benoit’s arm. Benoit eventually made a comeback and went for a top rope diving headbutt, but Edge moved. Edge covered Benoit, who managed to kick out while writhing in pain and clutching his arm. Ross said the ref should consider stopping the match. Edge slidekicked Benoit out of the ring.

Benoit superplexed Edge off the top rope as Edge was punching away at him. Benoit then applied the Sharpshooter. Edge eventually escaped due to Benoit’s weakened arm and went for the spear. Benoit side-stepped him and schoolboyed him for the three count. After the match, Edge lost control of himself and threw Benoit into the ringside steps and the bashed his sore arm with a chair.

WINNER: Benoit at 15:14.

STAR RATING: **3/4

-Simon Dean and Maven walked out. Lawler, in a line surely fed to him by Vince McMahon, asked Ross, “When are you going to get with the Simon System? Look at you.” Simon said Maven is an example of the Simon System at work. Maven posed. Maven said he was under the impression that L.A. was full of beautiful people, but now he seems to have concluded L.A. stands for “large asses.” Simon said people would rather sit in their seats eating nachos and drinking beer and watching TiVo of “Fat Actress” than working out. That caused Steve Austin’s music to hit. Maven assured Simon he would take care of things. Ross said Austin was receiving a bigger reaction than when the Lakers won the NBA Title in that arena. Austin threw around Simon’s products. Austin then asked him if he had a problem with beer. Simon said he paid for his time. Austin said he had problems, and then asked if he paid for his haircut. He said if he paid $5, he paid $4.95 too much.

Austin turned to Maven and asked if he was bald because he was trying to be Stone Cold. He said he’d never be Stone Cold. Austin said he’d try Simon’s shake if he’d try his beer. Simon said he would as long as it was low carb. Austin gave him a funny look, then told him to wipe his stupid, pathetic look off of his face. When Austin handed him the can, Simon asked, “Do you happen to have a glass.” Austin told him to pop the can and start drinking. Simon plugged his nose and sipped, then spit it out. The crowd booed. Simon asked for a few seconds to work off some of his calories. Simon then did a very strange push-up. Austin asked him to do five more. Simon did five regular push-ups. Austin asked for five more. Then another five. Austin then asked for ten more. He did them while on his knees. Austin called him worthless. Simon then said, “Your turn.” Austin mocked him in return. The crowd ate all of this up, laughing at Austin’s one-liners.

Austin told Simon that if it clashes with his system, someone call 911. He didn’t want it to mess with his blood alcohol content. Austin spit it out and called it worthless. “You’re trying to sell this crap?” he said. Simon said the formula is brand new and it smells good. He took a sip. Maven said the shake is a man’s drink and perhaps Austin can’t handle it. Maven threw the drink at Austin. Simon looked worried. Austin took a deep breath. The crowd chanted, “You f—ed up.” Austin threw them both out of the ring. He chased after Simon and threw him into the ringside barrier and punched away at him. He threw him into the ringpost and then whipped him into the steel steps. Austin then mule-kicked Maven. Next was a Mud Hole Stomp in the corner on Simon inside the ring. The Stone Cold Stunner came next, first to Simon and then to Maven. Top that, Batista.

-As Orton made his way to the entrance, he crossed paths with Kane who told him he can’t beat what he doesn’t understand. Orton said he’d deal with him after he beat Batista.

-As Orton walked to the ring, he had a look on his face that said he’d rather be sleeping off the night before than wrestling the World Hvt. Champion.

3 — BATISTA vs. RANDY ORTON

Nothing spectacular about Batista’s ring intro or the crowd reaction. Batista dominated athte start, but Orton fired back with a standing dropkick to knock Batista to ringside at 1:00. Orton settled into a chinlock. Batista flipped Orton over his shoulder to escape. Orton kicked Batista in the head. Batista punched back. Ross did his best to make Batista’s comeback seem amazing, but it didn’t feel special. It felt like Batista’s usual lumbering comeback. Even Lawler said Batista isn’t about finesse, just power. Orton began selling a shoulder injury after being thrown like a dart into the ringpost from inside the ring. Batista then threw him shoulder-first into the ringpost outside the ring. He followed up with a spinebuster. batista then played to the crowd and did his thumbs up/thumbs down routine. Batista then slammed Orton to the mat with a Batista Bomb for the win. Ross called Batista “scary” and “dominating” and described him as a “no-thrills style champion.”

WINNER: Batista at 5:09.

STAR RATING: *1/4

-As Batista celebrated his win, Triple H walked out and gave Batista mocking applause. He pointed at Batista and his belt, then signalled it would be back around his waist. Ross asked: “Can Triple H ever beat the Animal?”