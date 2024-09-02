FREE PODCAST 9/2 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago AEW Special: Keller & Radican review AEW roster, preview All Out, talk pros and cons of Hangman or Jericho winning AEW World Title, ROH comparisons, more (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we flashback five years (8-30-2019) to a special AEW-focused edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Sean Radican, a PWTorch columnist and host of the VIP podcast Radican Worldwide. They march through each match on AEW’s All Out line-up, analyze the loss of Jon Moxley and the addition of Pac, present an overview of the roster including the pros and cons of Chris Jericho or Hangman Page winning the AEW Title on Saturday night, a look at AEW is in some ways going places ROH should have years ago, and more AEW topics.
