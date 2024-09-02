VIP AUDIO 9/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (8-28-2006): WWE Raw review and analysis including Cena vs. Masters, Hardy vs. Orton for IC Title, plus Duggan, DX, Regal, Eugene (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the August 28, 2006 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch John Cena vs. Chris Masters, Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton for the IC Title, plus Spirit Squad, DX, William Regal & Eugene, Lita vs. Mickie James for the Women’s Title, Torrie Wilson vs. Candice Michelle in a Paddle on a Pole match, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

