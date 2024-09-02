WWE RAW PREVIEW (9/2): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, September 2, 2024

Where: Denver, Color. at Ball Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,206 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,946.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. “Big” Bronson Reed – Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contenders Tournament match

Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio – Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contenders Tournament match

Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler

Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) vs. The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title No. 1 Contendership

Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri) vs. American Made (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed, & Ivy Nile)

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will celebrate regaining WWE Women’s Tag Team Title from The Unholy Union

