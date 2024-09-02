News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/2 – The Fix Flashback (8-23-2017): Jon Jones drug test failure, Mayweather vs. McGregor, Jim Cornette, Jinder’s gimmick, Mailbag, more (132 min.)

September 2, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the August 23, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics:

CURRENT EVENTS TOPICS

  • The highs and lows from Raw, Smackdown, NXT Takeover, Impact, and ROH War of the Worlds including, in particular, in-depth analysis of Jim Cornette, Adam Cole, Bobby Roode, John Cena, and Braun Strowman.

BOOK REVIEW…

  • A review of Austin Aries’s new book on his career and being vegan.

MAILBAG TOPICS…

  • New Japan crowds in the U.S. vs. in Japan
  • Conor McGregor promoting his MMA fights without UFC
  • The Jinder Mahal foreign villain storyline
  • ROH’s early controversy with Rob Feinstein
  • What wrestling to start watching if you’re a new fan
  • Did Roman Reigns look legitimately upset with John Cena playing to the rowdy crowd and beach balls
  • Will Vince McMahon care which title Cena breaks the supposed record with
  • Jon Jones fallout
  • Daniel Bryan
  • Sami Zayn.

MMA TOPICS…

  • More on the Jon Jones fallout including how it affects Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar.
  • Final thoughts on Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

