10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Report (8/25/2014): Cole hosts Hall of Fame Forum with Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, plus John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt, RVD, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes

WWE Raw TV Results

August 25, 2014 – Episode #1,108

Anaheim, Calif.

Aired live on USA Network

Report by James Caldwell, PWTorch assistant editor

-Raw opened with a live shot inside the arena. Jerry Lawler, not Michael Cole, introduced the show. Lawler noted it’s John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Title at Night of Champions in four weeks.

That led to Michael Cole standing by in the ring for a Hall of Fame Forum. Cole welcomed out Hulk Hogan first. Ric Flair was out next dressed in a suit, then Shawn Michaels rounded out the field in the same building he won his first WWF Title at WrestleMania 12. JBL made that same note on commentary as Michaels bounced down to the ring.

The panel was Michaels on the left, Hogan in the middle, and Flair to the right all sitting behind an announce table positioned in the ring. Cole then gave the big build-up for Cena vs. Lesnar at Night of Champions before asking for opening thoughts. Michaels said Cena is at a cross-roads of whether to give it up or fight again. Hogan responded that he thinks Cena’s time is not up, while Flair said they all think the world of Cena, but he has to think about his future. Flair emphasized Cena as a 15-time champion, not 16-time, and he doesn’t want to see Cena up against Lesnar again at Night of Champions.

Asked for a prediction, Hogan said he’s gotten to know Cena on a personal level and he’s really about hustle, loyalty, and respect. He said Cena won’t stop, and he’s rooting for Cena, too. Flair and Michaels said everyone likes Cena, but he doesn’t have a chance against Lesnar. This started to sound like a dress rehearsal of rehearsed lines with Michaels and Flair ganging up on Hogan for believing in Cena.

Cena apparently had enough listening to the back-and-forth, so his music interrupted to bring out Cena on-stage. Cena flashed a “Never Give Up” towel to the camera, then marched down to the ring making his first TV appearance since Summerslam after missing last week’s show.

In the ring, Cena said everyone wants to know what he’s thinking after what happened at Summerslam. Cena waited out a “Cena Sucks” chant, took a breath, looked down at the mat, and said he respects all three of the Hall of Famers in the ring. Cena said if there were no Hogan, there would be no John Cena.

But, he’s sick of all this talk. Cena said he took 16 German Suplexes at Summerslam and he took an ass-whipping. But, a fight like that changes a man. And, his answer remains the same that he wants to fight Brock Lesnar again. Cena said he took a beat-down like no one else could, but he plans to have a different result at Night of Champions. Cena said he is not going to Night of Champions to beat Brock, but to beat Brock Lesnar’s ass. Cena’s music played and he left the ring. Cole called Cena very defiant heading into Night of Champions.

[ JC’s Reax: Cena failed to address his broken promises and didn’t do much to speak to his fans after the loss, so it appears WWE is just moving on from Cena’s pre-Summerslam promises without addressing it. ]

Still to come: Cena gets his first crack at redemption tonight when he faces Bray Wyatt, plus Usos vs. Rhodes Bros. for the Tag Titles.

Up Next: Jack Swagger (without Zeb Colter) vs. Rusev (with Lana).

[Commercial Break at 8:13]

[Q2] Next Week: WCW Nitro launches on WWE Network.

In-ring: Rusev was already in the ring with Lana back from break. No pre-match promo before Jack Swagger’s music played. Swagger came out alone without Zeb Colter, who is still selling injuries from Rusev’s attack on Zeb at Summerslam.

1 — JACK SWAGGER vs. RUSEV (w/Lana)

Swagger, looking for redemption after “letting down his country” at Summerslam, quickly knocked Rusev to the outside. Rusev re-entered the ring for more, Swagger tried a Patriot Lock, and Rusev quickly slipped out of the ring to avoid the hold. Back in the ring, but back out of the ring for Rusev, who ate the announce table on the floor. Swagger rolled Rusev back into the ring to continue blasting him. But, Rusev caught Swagger in the injured ribs to take control heading to break.

[Commercial Break at 8:20]

Back from break, Rusev continued to put it on Swagger before wildly celebrating his work. Rusev seemed to smell something foul in the air, then re-applied the pressure to Swagger. JBL, who moved to Bermuda, said he doesn’t want to have to move to another country if Swagger loses again. On cue, Swagger made a comeback, then pointed to his American flag resting in the corner. Swagger Bomb, but Rusev blocked with his feet, but Swagger yanked Rusev into the Patriot Lock. Cole sounded like a different announcer excitedly selling the moment of Rusev possibly losing, but Rusev crawled under the bottom rope for a break.

The crowd came down from the teased outcome, then Rusev regained control and approached Swagger for The Accolade, but Swagger was playing opossum and put Rusev into the Patriot Lock again. Rusev tried to escape, so Swagger tried a jackknife cover, but he only got a two count. Rusev then kicked Swagger in the gut to regain control as a crawler came across the screen noting a Jeff Hardy special on the Network this week.

Rusev started yelling at Swagger, who responded with a “We The People” shout. Rusev took offense and kicked the life out of Swagger again. More kicks. No signs of life or hope for Swagger. Lana laughed as Rusev continued to punish Swagger. The ref contemplated ending the match as the crowd sat quietly. More kicks, then the ref called for the bell, stopping the match. The announcers tried to cover that Swagger refused to give up, like at Summerslam, but the ref had to make the right decision.

[Q3] Post-match: The ringside doctor entered the ring to check on Swagger, who rolled out of the ring still selling the injury. Rusev and Lana then celebrated in the ring with a giant Russian flag waving in the background.

WINNER: Rusev via ref stoppage at 12:33. Is the end game Swagger finally winning? If so, disciplined build-up to an eventual pay-off after building heat on Rusev over a period of time. But, it still feels like Swagger is just a (painful) bridge to another wrestler giving Rusev his comeuppance.

Still to come: Bella Family Reconciliation. Jerry Lawler is hosting. Plus, Rob Van Dam vs. Cesaro in a Summerslam pre-show re-match. This time, it’s a #1 contender match for the U.S. Title.

[Commercial Break at 8:32]

Backstage: The trainer was tending to Jack Swagger’s injured ribs when Bo Dallas walked in. Dallas told Swagger he really let his country down. Again. He needs to realize that if he wants to succeed, he has to Bo-Lieve. Swagger tried to get up to go after Bo, but the injury prevented him from moving.

Announcers: U.S. champion Sheamus, dressed in street clothes, joined the announce team to comment on the #1 contender match. Cesaro was already in the ring, then Rob Van Dam got a full ring entrance in his area of residence.

2 — ROB VAN DAM vs. CESARO — #1 contender match to the U.S. Title

Back-and-forth early on. Cesaro then controlled the action and spent a lot of time focusing on Sheamus at ringside. RVD came back with a thrust kick, then climbed to the top rope for a Five-Star Frogsplash, but Cesaro rolled out of the ring to avoid Van Dam’s finisher. Cesaro suddenly snapped RVD throat-first across the top rope and followed right up with The Neutralizer while staring down Sheamus. Cesaro pinned RVD for the win.

Post-match: Cesaro left the ring to grab Sheamus’s title belt. Sheamus asked for it back, but Cesaro chucked the belt into Sheamus’s face and ran off. Sheamus gave chase as Cesaro taunted him a safe distance away. That felt like eight-year-olds battling over a school prize.

WINNER: Cesaro at 3:34 to become #1 contender to the U.S. Title. Not exactly a stirring segment to try to re-build the U.S. Title.

Announcers: Cole and Co. hyped “Attitude Week” next week. Lawler unnecessarily reminded viewers of when he used to say “puppies,” then JBL listed the PPVs available over the next six months with a $9.99/month subscription.

Still to come: Cena vs. Wyatt.

Backstage: Divas champion Paige was shown skipping down to the ring. She’s in action next.

[Q4] [Commercial Break at 8:45]

In-ring: Natalya was on the way to the ring for another match against Paige. She wants a Divas Title shot against Paige, who skipped down to the ring proudly displaying her title belt.

3 — Divas champion PAIGE vs. NATALYA — non-title match

Natalya went to the Sharpshooter well many times, but Paige escaped each time. Paige then dropped Natalya for a clean three count. Post-match: A.J. skipped out on-stage to stare down Paige, who suddenly became afraid of her “friend” and ran back into the ring, where Natalya was waiting to KO her. That sure presented Natalya as a sore loser. A.J. skipped around the ring to “C-M Punk” chants before checking on Paige in the ring.

In the ring, A.J. took the mic and said she is very sincere about their friendship. A.J. stalked Paige, then slowly gave her a hug. No “Hug It Out” chants, surprisingly. Instead, more Punk chants, then A.J. grabbed Paige’s hand and kissed it, prompting Paige to yank her hand away. A.J. skipped around Paige as her music played.

WINNER: Paige at 2:50.

Up Next: The Eulogy of Dean Ambrose.

[Commercial Break at 8:57]

[Q5 — second hour]

Eulogy Segment

Raw returned at the top of the hour with Corporate Kane mid-walk to the ring to be part of the funeral service for Dean Ambrose. Ringside, the announcers recapped the end of last week’s Raw when Ambrose was taken out by Seth Rollins and Kane.

In the ring, Kane stood at a podium to quickly move on from Ambrose to celebrate the future of WWE, Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins. Out came Rollins dressed in a black suit and tie holding his MITB briefcase. Rollins pretended to be moved by remembering Ambrose as the camera focused on a giant portrait of a mean-mugging Ambrose placed in the ring.

At the mic, Rollins pretended to be choked up and distraught. JBL did the familiar “dead wrestler” lines encouraging Rollins to push through and let everyone know how he feels. Rollins said he hand-selected Ambrose to be the leader of The Shield because pain and fear were never factors for Ambrose. He called him a courageous fighter, but said that he had to prove last week that The Authority always wins.

Rollins introduced a video from last week of their Falls Count Anywhere match that led to Kane and Rollins putting Ambrose through cinder blocks placed ringside. Back live, Rollins turned his frown upside-down to laugh at Ambrose’s plight. Rollins said it saddens him that the casualty of Dean Ambrose’s career can be summed up by two simple words: What if? What if Dean Ambrose had known his place? What if Dean Ambrose had recognized his superiority? What if Dean Ambrose had simply walked away when he had the opportunity?

Rollins said it’s highly likely that Ambrose will never be seen again. He said he is the one who created The Shield and he is the one who has destroyed it. Rollins took a deep breath, then Shield’s music played. And out came Roman Reigns through the crowd with something to say about Rollins’s claims.

Kane met Reigns at ringside, but Reigns rocked him with right hands. A big scrap was on until Reigns sent Kane into the ring steps. Reigns then looked up at Rollins, who sold mass concern. Reigns hit the ring to smash Rollins and the funeral set. Podium to the face, then Reigns exploded on Rollins with a big clothesline. Reigns wanted a Superman Punch, but Kane yanked Rollins out of the ring to save him from further punishment. Shield’s music played for Reigns to stand tall as Rollins and Kane regrouped on the stage.

Earlier Tonight: Hogan, Flair, and HBK talked Cena vs. Brock Lesnar. The video showed Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair standing opposite Cena, while Hogan defended Cena trying to get his victory back at Night of Champions.

Still to come: Cena vs. Wyatt.

Backstage: Goldust talked in metaphors about their destiny calling out. Can you hear it, Stardust? Cody Rhodes sang about the stars aligning tonight. It will be a cataclysmic collision. And it’s next.

[Commercial Break at 9:13]

[Q6] Back from break, The Usos were standing in the dark. The lights came on for their traditional on-stage ring entrance, then they hit the ring to defend the Tag Titles. Goldust, then Stardust came out to challenge for the Tag Titles. Justin Roberts handled formal ring introductions before the opening bell sounded.

4 — WWE tag champs THE USOS (JIMMY & JEY USO) vs. RHODES BROS. (GOLDUST & “STARDUST” CODY RHODES) — WWE Tag Title match

Very quiet crowd during the early portion of the face vs. face re-match from last week. Rhodes Bros. then livened things up with double splashes on the outside. Cody took control back in the ring heading to a commercial.

[Commercial Break at 9:22]

The announcers talked Brother vs. Brother tag battles through history as the two teams traded control back from break. One of the first Terry Funks references on WWE TV in a long time before The Usos took control on Stardust. Chaos, which spilled to the outside, then Jey Uso came up holding his knee. He rolled Goldust back into the ring at an eight count, but couldn’t make it into the ring on the Dolph Ziggler knee, drawing a ten count.

Post-match: Goldust & Stardust were announced as the winners, but the Usos remained tag champs. The crowd was quiet without a strong emotion in-play for a count-out on a face vs. face team. So, the attempt at a strong emotion came when Goldust complained about the Usos trying to lose the match, then he demanded a re-match right now. They wouldn’t give the re-match with Uso injured, so Goldust and Stardust attacked the Usos. The Rhodes Bros. blasted Jey’s knee, then stood tall over the tag champs.

WINNERS: Goldust & Stardust via count-out at 7:33; Usos retained the Tag Titles. A needed heel turn to create a clearer issue between the two face teams. The already-quiet crowd was just sitting on their hands for most of this.

Still to come: Bella Family Reconciliation attempt.

Up Next: Brock Lesnar speaks.

[Q7] [Commercial Break at 9:31]

Authority’s Office: Seth Rollins and Kane tried to gameplan about Roman Reigns. Rollins paced and talked angrily about needing to do to Reigns what they did to Ambrose. So, Kane booked a handicap match: Rollins & Kane vs. Reigns tonight. Kane said their business with Reigns ends tonight. Huffing and puffing and heavy breathing.

Announcers: Cole and Co. transitioned to Cena vs. Lesnar at Summerslam. This led to a video package on Lesnar’s post-Summerslam comments after dismantling Cena. In the sit-down, Lesnar called it the most satisfying thing he’s done in WWE. Lesnar, sitting next to Paul Heyman, said he hit Cena with an F5 right off the bat, then gave Cena a chance to just stay on the mat. But, instead, his “no give up bulls—” took over.

Heyman said the only reason why Cena survived Summerslam is because Lesnar took pity on Cena and ended the fight by pinning him. As for Night of Champions, Lesnar feels humiliated by Cena daring to invoke the re-match clause. He called this a bad mistake. Lesnar painted a humorous picture of Cena’s dad sitting at the edge of Cena’s bed telling “Little Johnny” about growing up to be a man, only to find another man who will knock him down over and over again. Lesnar told Cena: “At Night of Champions, it’s going to be your last night in this universe. Game Over. It almost brings a tear to my eye.” Great piece of editing accentuating Lesnar’s strengths talking in fantastic heel soundbytes.

In-ring: IC champion Dolph Ziggler’s music played to bring out Ziggler for singles action. Ziggler seemed to be healthy after getting a count-out loss vs. The Miz to retain the Intercontinental Title last week. Cole said Ziggler faces Miz next. In another re-match on the show.

[Commercial Break at 9:41]

Main Event plug: RVD vs. Seth Rollins tomorrow night on WWE Network.

In-ring: The Miz was introduced to the ring to face Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match. However, Miz was not dressed to wrestle. Miz said this morning, he went to Disneyland, but he did not have to wait in line. He said this is one of the many perks of being a Hollywood movie star. The other is having his own stunt double. Recognizing the audience not wanting to see another re-match, Miz brought out his “stunt double,” Damien Miz-dow. Out came Sandow dressed in Miz’s over-the-top outfit waving and pointing to the crowd like Miz.

[Q8]

5 — IC Champion DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. DAMIEN SANDOW — non-title match

The Miz joined commentary as Ziggler nearly won the match 15 seconds in with a snap dropkick. Meanwhile, Miz noted he’s not wrestling until he gets his IC Title re-match. JBL equated this match to a local theater show, then Sandow targeted Ziggler’s injured knee from last week. Sandow slapped on the figure-four leglock, but Ziggler escaped and flowed right into a Zig-Zag for the pin and the win. Ringside, Miz stood up and sarcastically applauded Ziggler’s victory before walking away.

WINNER: Ziggler at 2:22. No juice behind the match in front of a lifeless crowd.

Up Next: Lawler hosts Brie and Nikki Bella trying to resolve their issues.

This Week: Jeff Hardy special on the WWE Network. It’s airing Wednesday night up against Hardy on TNA Impact.

[Commercial Break at 9:50]

Bella Double Trouble

Back on Raw, Jerry Lawler was in the ring to eulogize the Bella Family. Lawler said one of the most shocking moments from Summerslam was Nikki Bella turning on her sister, Brie Bella, to aid Stephanie McMahon. Then, on Raw, Nikki complained about Brie hogging the spotlight.

Back to Lawler, who welcomed out Nikki. Nikki emerged in her heelish black dress, then pulled the ultimate insult by … dragging her stool away from center. Lawler frowned, seeing where this was going, then Brie Bella was introduced to music. Nikki complained about Brie getting entrance music, then Brie told Nikki she can have the “stupid entrance music.”

Brie talked about them hanging out in the womb when their mom got her ultrasounds, then Brie tried to “get real” using their real names. Nikki pretended to take her seriously, then she stood up and called it a big load of crap. Nikki heeled on Brie’s story and said maybe the fans are stupid enough to believe Brie’s story, but she knows the real story that she always wanted to be in the spotlight. She called Brie such an act. Weren’t they shooting here?

[Q9 — third hour] Nikki said maybe they weren’t holding hands in the ultrasound, but maybe Brie was holding her back. Nikki then heeled on the fans for fantasizing about twins. And she is so over Brie’s scraggly hair, log cabin house, and her troll-faced husband. That woke up the crowd a little with “Yes!” chants. Nikki then accused Brie of stealing her boyfriends. Poor Jerry Lawler stood there listening as Brie whimpered with each line from Nikki.

Nikki said Brie cared more about trending on Twitter than her. Give me a break? “You are one sad excuse of a sister,” Nikki told Brie. “Stop it!” Brie cried. Nikki taunted Brie for crying. Lawler tried to intervene by calming down Nikki, who told “old man” Lawler to get out. Lawler took his medicine and left the ring, then Nikki told Brie that she has no sister. “I wish you died in the womb,” Nikki said. Brie covered her face with her hair, then Nikki pulled Brie out of her stool and beat her up until Lawler re-entered the ring to try to pull Nikki off Brie. Nikki apparently slapped Lawler, which the camera missed, then Lawler and refs tried to pull Nikki off Brie. Brie cried as Nikki left the ring proud of her actions.

Up Next: Reigns vs. Rollins & Kane in a handicap match.

[Commercial Break at 10:08]

Back from break, The Shield’s music was playing. Roman Reigns was ringside ready for handicap match action, then Kane’s music played to bring out Kane dressed in slacks and elbowpads. Kane waited on-stage for Seth Rollins to join him on the stage to march down to the ring.

[Q10]

6 — ROMAN REIGNS vs. KANE & SETH ROLLINS — handicap match

Reigns quickly clotheslined Kane to the outside, then yanked Rollins into the ring to beat him up. Reigns took his eyes off Kane, though, and was blindsided by the man in slacks. Order was restored, then clean tags by the heels taking turns working on Reigns. But, Reigns suddenly dumped Rollins to the outside and clotheslined Kane. Cole mentioned Randy Orton losing to Reigns at Summerslam, then Reigns dismantled Rollins on the outside.

Back in the ring, Reigns wanted the Superman Punch on Kane, but Kane blocked with a chokeslam teaser. Reigns blocked, then speared Kane, but Rollins blasted Reigns with the MITB briefcase to cause a DQ.

WINNER: Reigns via DQ at 2:39.

Post-match: Rollins checked on Kane, then said they need to finish this. Ringside, Kane removed a platform to reveal cinder blocks positioned ringside. Kane held Reigns in position for a blow into the cinder blocks, but Reigns fought off Kane, blasted Rollins, and posted Kane. Reigns lightly dumped Kane over the guardrail, then picked up one of the cinder blocks.

Reigns stalked Rollins to give him a taste of his own medicine, but Rollins ducked and the cinder block exploded on the ringpost. A piece of the cinder block flew toward the announce table, prompting Cole to ask Lawler if he’s okay. Reigns then KO’ed Kane as Rollins high-tailed it to the top of the entrance ramp to avoid Reigns. Lawler spoke on commentary, so he was okay, then Reigns posed in the ring. After a replay of the events, Rollins shouted from the stage that he will destroy Reigns.

Announcers: Cole and Co. tried to transition, but JBL complained about Reigns trying to use a cinder block on Rollins. After JBL and Lawler argued, Cole transitioned to a Network plug. JBL suddenly put on a smile to plug the price tag. Bray Wyatt had enough of the plugs and the Wyatts appeared on the video screen.

Bray spoke about John Cena being a “shell of a man who never really existed.” He said he believes Cena’s shell is cracked and now he must put him out of his misery instead of spreading his disease. Bray said he is a man of mercy, so he will put him down tonight. But, no worries, because it’s so much nicer on the other side.

[Commercial Break at 10:23]

This Friday: Big Show & Mark Henry face … Luke Harper & Erick Rowan in another re-match.

Back on Raw, Los Matadores and El Torito were in the ring. For another re-match against Titus O’Neil and Heath Slater, who had an inset promo presented by WWE Superstars about not getting along.

[Q11]

7 — LOS MATADORES (DIEGO & FERNANDO w/El Torito) vs. GATOR SLATER (TITUS O’NEIL & HEATH SLATER)

Slater and O’Neil’s inability to get along cost them the match, as un Matador rolled up Slater for a quick three count after Slater tried to control the match at Titus’s expense. Afterward, Titus yelled at Slater for losing. Slater was full of excuses.

WINNERS: Los Matadores at 4:00. Time to poop or get off the pot with Gator Slater. Same deal every week.

Still to come: Cena vs. Wyatt.

[Commercial Break at 10:34]

8 — KOFI KINGSTON vs. BO DALLAS

Dallas hit the Bo-Dog after crotching Kofi on the top rope. Dallas pinned Kofi for the win, then took a victory lap around ringside. Bo picked up a mic during his victory lap, then returned to the ring to tell Kofi he let himself down, unlike Swagger, who let his entire country down. Bo told him to Bo-Lieve. Speaking of Swagger, the injured Swagger hit the ring and took out Bo, which actually drew some boos. Swagger then left the ring clutching his ribs as his music played. JBL called Swagger a sore loser.

WINNER: Bo Dallas at 1:35. More poor babyface booking. The babyface side of the roster is really lame right now, especially without the services of Dean Ambrose.

Up Next: Cena vs. Wyatt.

[Commercial Break at 10:42]

[Q12] Next Week: Chris Jericho is on the show to host the Highlight Reel with Randy Orton.

In-ring: John Cena was introduced first for the main event. The announcers wondered if Cena is 100 percent, vulnerable, re-focused? Cena fired up the crowd once in the ring, then the lights went out for Bray Wyatt to make his entrance. No entrance tonight, though, as Bray was in the ring when the lights came back on. Cena was unmoved, then the bell sounded.

9 — JOHN CENA vs. BRAY WYATT (w/Luke Harper and Erick Rowan)

Cena delivered a big clothesline, then a suplex to send a message to Brock Lesnar. Cena acted cocky, then snapped off another German Suplex. Quiet crowd as Cena continued to send messages to Lesnar. A brief dueling chant picked up before Cena delivered a knee strike, then another German suplex. Cena knelt down next to Bray, telling him to stay down, then Cena ran over Bray with a clothesline. Cena looked down at Harper ringside, then resumed his attack on Wyatt.

Bray fought back on Cena to cheers, then blasted Cena with a clothesline. Cena took down Bray to respond, but Harper and Rowan hit the ring to attack Cena for a DQ. Suddenly, Mark Henry and Big Show jogged down to ringside to clear the Wyatts from the ring. Cole was suddenly cut off trying to send Raw to a break.

WINNER: Cena via DQ at 4:18. That really did not work, especially not in front of a quiet crowd tonight.

[Commercial Break at 10:53]

Back live, the bonus dark match main event was in-progress with WWE officially running out of programming.

10 — JOHN CENA & BIG SHOW & MARK HENRY vs. THE WYATTS (BRAY WYATT & LUKE HARPER & ERICK ROWAN) — six-man tag match

Cole said The Authority put this match together during the break. Henry was on the defensive, then the crowd took their cue on the casual main event by entertaining themselves with a “Sexual Chocolate” chant. Lawler and JBL translated that into a Network pitch. Henry was unable to mount a comeback, then Rowan bodyslammed Henry. Show encouraged him, then Show tagged in, but took a big flying dropkick from Harper.

[Q13 — over-run] The Wyatts isolated Show and worked him over as Cena tried to encourage Show to keep fighting. Traditional Cena Booking ensued with Show making the hot tag to Cena, who cleaned house with non-traditional suplexes and punches and strikes. Back to the ceremonial STF, which Harper tapped out to rather quickly.

Post-match: Cena bodyslammed Rowan, then stared down at Harper. Meanwhile, Show and Henry chucked Bray Wyatt into the ring to take an AA to keep the bonus main event theme going. The crowd was a mix of quiet and booing as Cena stalked the Wyatts. Cena then dropped Harper with an AA. Cole declared Cena ready for Night of Champions. Cena then took a house show lap around the ring as Raw signed off seven minutes past the top of the hour.

WINNER: Team Cena at 6:42. Major over-compensation, undisciplined approach trying to rebuild Cena in one week going from a dejected hero to unrealistically defiant and on-fire. This all points to McMahon. WWE had four weeks to tell the story of Cena going from dejection to determination to confidence to being ready for Night of Champions. Instead, WWE skipped all of that and tried to erase the work done at Summerslam. Now, Cena is stuck in this bad place of not being himself while his uncool “fired up” traits are on-display.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Completely skippable show. Just lifeless, mindless booking in the name of reinforcing items coming out of Summerslam. It started with the Legends Trio put in a blah opening segment and carried all the way through to WWE putting a house show match in the TV main event to try to end with a “feel-good moment” of Cena winning tonight’s battle. But, Cena’s character is in too weird of a place for it to matter.

