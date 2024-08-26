WWE RAW RESULTS (8/26): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on start of tournament for the Intercontinental Title, Bronson vs. Braun, Orton appears, Uncle Howdy vs. Gable

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

AUGUST 26, 2024

PROVIDENCE, R.I. AT AMICA MUTUAL PAVILLION

AIRED LIVE ON USA

BY MAURICIO POMAREZ, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a graphic in memoriam to the recently passed Sid Vicious.

– The Judgment Day made their way to the ring and showed footage of their assault of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. Finn Bálor claimed that Ripley and Priest were the bad guys that betrayed Judgment Day and got what they deserved. Liv Morgan said that after Bash in Berlin, Ripley and Priest would finally realize that her and Dominik would always be on top. Dominik barely managed to say through the boos that he would enter the Intercontinental title tournament.

– LWO interrupted and made their way to the ring. Rey Mysterio told Dominik that he was a lost soul and that at least when he was with Ripley, one of them had a set. Dominik gloated about his win the last time they faced before Rey called him a jackass. JD McDonagh tried to take a cheap shot, only for Rey to knock him away with the mic. LWO sent Judgment Day out of the ring, setting him up for a Tope con Hilo from Dragon Lee, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Very by the numbers opening segment, though it’s good to see the LWO back on TV. I expect Judgment Day to beat LWO before their match at Bash in Berlin, but hopefully LWO doesn’t go back into obscurity after this.)

[Commercial Break]

(1) JUDGMENT DAY (Finn Bálor & Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh & Carlito w/Liv Morgan) vs. LWO (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee & Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)

Back from break, it was confirmed that Adam Pearce had booked both teams in an eight-man tag match. Lee nailed Finn with a headscissors takeover and a slingshot dropkick. Rey caught Finn with a back elbow and a bulldog for a two count. Carlito cornered Rey, only for Del Toro to attack him with an axe handle and a high crossbody. Del Toro dropped Wilde on top of Carlito, but he kicked out at two. Finn distracted the referee, allowing JD to take a cheap shot on Del Toro and Carlito to put him down with a clothesline.

Dominik stomped Del Toro down, until he was able to hit JD and Finn with a series of kicks. Del Toro knocked Finn and JD down with a dropkick, reaching Wilde for the tag. Wilde hit JD with a clothesline and a facebuster, setting him up for a DDT. LWO threw Judgment Day out of the ring, but they walked away before their stereo suicide dives. LWO catapulted Wilde off the middle rope into Judgment Day on the ramp, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Judgment Day crushed Wilde with a stomp, a slingshot senton and a slingshot moonsault for a two count. Wilde sent Finn and Carlito out of the ring, reaching Rey for the hot tag. Rey knocked Dominik down with a headscissors takeover, following it with a diving seated senton. Rey blasted Dominik with a kick to the head, only for Dominik to stop him atop the turnbuckle.

Dominik tried to go for a superplex, but Rey shut him down with a sunset flip powerbomb. Wilde and Del Toro took care of JD and Carlito while Lee sent Finn out with a headscissors takeover. All of the LWO went for stereo suicide dives on all sides of the ring. Rey put Dominik on the ropes and nailed him with 619. Liv pulled Dominik away from a Frog Splash, allowing him to beat Rey with La Magistral.

WINNERS: Judgment Day at 13:33

– After the match, Judgment Day assaulted LWO and sent them out of the ring. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley showed up to make the save and take Carlito, JD and Finn out. Priested clobbered JD with a lariat while Liv in a sleeper hold. Dominik, Finn and Liv retreated while Priest and Ripley hit Carlito and JD with their finishers.

(Pomares’s Analysis: An exciting opening match to give Judgment Day a win ahead of their big match while giving LWO a much needed showcase on TV. The post-match assault was fine for a go-home show, though I expected a bit more from this story.)

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed The Miz about his participation in the tournament. Miz admitted that things went bad for him in the past two weeks and said that he needed to win tonight, so he could get back in the title picture. Bronson Reed interrupted to warn Miz that after he is done maiming Braun Strowman, he would be back for him.

– Damage CTRL made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against Pure Fusion Collective.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Kofi Kingston said that it was great that they spoke how they felt last week and how rare it was in the industry. They put over how they had two chances to win the Intercontinental title.

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Pure Fusion Collective about the impact they have made on Raw. They gloated about injuring Dakota Kai, Zelina Vega, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

(2) DAMAGE CTRL (Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane) vs. PURE FUSION COLLECTIVE (Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark w/Sonya Deville)

Sky pummeled Stark with forearms, only for Baszler to low-bridge her. Deville took a cheap shot at Sky behind the referee’s back, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Sky knocked Baszler off her feet with a kick, reaching Sane for the hot tag. Sane knocked Stark off the apron and hit Baszler with a couple of clotheslines. Sane laid Stark out with a spinning backfist and took her and Baszler down with a double headscissors takeover, followed by a shoulder thrust and a forearm shot. Before Baszler could react, Sane blasted her with a diving forearm blow for a two count.

Baszler put Sane in an ankle lock, until she was able to kick her away. Stark knocked Sane down with a springboard missile dropkick, but Sky broke the pinfall. Sky low-bridged Baszler while Stark stopped Sane atop the turnbuckle. Zelina Vega showed up to ram Deville into the ring post, allowing Damage CTRL to take the with a moonsault and Insane Elbow for the win.

WINNERS: Damage CTRL at 7:33

(Pomares’s Analysis: Solid match while it lasted with a painfully uninterested crowd. With the tag titles already on another storyline on SmackDown, it really feels like these teams won’t have much direction beyond facing each other over and over again.)

– The commentary team introduced the latest tape from the Wyatt Sicks. Bo Dallas talked about a man masquerading as a shepherd while leading his pack of wolves. Bo said that they gave Chad Gable chances to change his way, but now they had to cut off the head of the snake. He finished by saying that this was more than a reckoning and that this was a purge.

[Commercial Break]

