WWE RAW RESULTS (8/26): Keller’s report on Gable vs. Uncle Howdy, Miz vs. Xavier vs. Dunne, Kofi vs. Jey vs. Karrion, Reed vs. Strowman

WWE RAW TV REPORT

AUGUST 26, 2024

PROVIDENCE, R.I. AT AMICA MUTUAL PAVILLION

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a graphic acknowledging the death of Sid Eudy. They listed his nickname as “Sycho Sid,” although I think he was best known as Sid Vicious, but that was pre-WWF.

-Michael Cole introduced the show as an aerial view was shown of Providence, R.I. Then they showed Bron Breakker arriving earlier outside the arena with a dog on a leash. They also showed American Made led by Chad Gable. Then showed Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed arriving earlier separately.

-The Judgment Day’s music played. Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, J.D. McDonagh, and Carlito all made their way to the ring. A clip aired of their beatdown of Damien Priest and Rhea Riplehy last week. McDonagh said that beating was “a long time coming.” Balor agreed and said they got what they deserved. He said that’s a preview of what will happen at Bash at Berlin. Liv said, “Daddy Dom and I will always be on top.” She then did her laugh.

Dom held the mic and fans erupted in boos, although maybe slightly subdued from its peak earlier in the year. Dom insisted he’s going to win the Intercontinental Title contendership tournament.

Rey Mysterio led the LWO to the ring. “At least when you were with Rhea, at least one of your had a set,” Rey said. “And it sure wasn’t you.” He said someone has to put him in his place. Dom laughed and said he already beat him and then he disappeared for weeks. Rey said Dom has always been a jackass, but he’s an even bigger one now that he’s hanging out with Liv. Rey dared Dom to hit him “because I’d love to snap that stupid mustache off your face.” Dom said he’d like to see him try. McDonagh took a swing at Rey, but Rey blocked it and punched away at him. A brawl broke out. Dragon Lee landed a running flip dive over the top rope onto Judgment Day at ringside as they cut to a break. [c]

(1) THE JUDGMENT DAY (Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio & J.D. McDonagh & Carlito) vs. LWO (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee & Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)

Everyone took turns in the ring in rapid-fire action for several minutes. Del Toro and Lee launched Wilde off the middle rope with a long-distance dive onto a crowd in the aisle at 5:00. [c]

Back from the break, Carlito had Wilde down. Dom tagged in and landed a slingshot senton. Then McDonagh quickly tagged in and slingshot himself onto Wilde leading to a two count. Rey got a hot-tag at 10:00Rey landed a sunset bomb off the top rope oN Dom for a near fall, with Carlito and McDonagh making the save. All four LWO members criss-crossed and landed running dives. The aerial view of the spot was great. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Back in the ring, Rey set up a 619 and then landed it right in front of Liv. He leaped off the top rope, but Liv pulled Dom out of his path. Dom then pinned Rey with a Magistral Cradle.

WINNERS: Judgment Day in about 15:00.

-After the match, Judgment Day attacked the LOW, focusing on Rey on the announce desk. Ripley’s music played and she came out with Damien Priest. Ripley chased Liv into the crowd and dragged her back to ringside and into the ringpost. Dom tried to run, but ran into Ripley mid-ring. Priest clotheslined Dom as Liv and Rhea got into a fight. Priest clotheslined Carlito and McDonagh, then yelled down at Balor, Dom, and Liv. Ripley and Priest gave a Rip Ride and South of Heaven to McDonagh and Carlito in the ring as Cole plugged the mixed tag match scheduled for Bash in Berlin this Saturday afternoon (U.S. time).

-Cole and Graves plugged the upcoming matches in the IC Title contendership tournament which will lead to a Fatal Four-way.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Miz backstage.

ANNOUNCED MATCHES & SEGMENTS…