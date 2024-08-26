FREE PODCAST 8/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (8-27-2014) Kamala discusses his years in the WWF and other promotions, knowing Rock as a little kid, Undertaker, Fabulous Moolah, wrestling Daniel Bryan, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (8-27-2014) to a PWTorch Livecast with host Pat McNeill interviewing James Harris, who wrestled as “Kamala the Ugandan Giant,” covering numerous subjects about his years in the WWF and other promotions, knowing Rock as a little kid, Undertaker, Fabulous Moolah, Daniel Bryan, disappointment over missing out on early WrestleManias, Scandar Akbar, more. Plus, the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussing the latest news, events, and more!

