Former WrestleMania main event wrestler Sid Eudy, who wrestled as Sid Justice and Sid Vicious, dead at 63

Sid Eudy, who wrestled as Sid Justice, Sid Vicious, and Sycho Sid nationally in the 1990s for the WWF and WCW, died after a battle with a cancer. He was 63 years old.

“I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years,” Gunnar Eudy posted on Facebook. “He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss.”

Sid was an impressively tall and muscular wrestler who was seen as a potential headline star due to his distinct look. He also delivered intense promos, known for both yelling and soft-talking, a distinct mix that grabbed viewers’ attention.

He headlined WrestleMania 8 against Hulk Hogan in 1992. He wrestled Undertaker at WrestleMania 13.

Regarding the WrestleMania 8 match against Hogan, I wrote in Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter #168 that covered that event:

“The main event of Hulk Hogan vs. Sid Justice was so lacking in anything remotely resemvlkng effort on Hogan’s part, it really hurt the show, quality-wise. Hogan did nothing. Justice did what he was capable of.”

Early in his career in WCW he was part of the Skyscrapers tag team. He also had a stint as member of the Four Horsemen.

