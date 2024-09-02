VIP AUDIO 9/2 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Hogan and McMahon back in the news, Joe T commentary hype, Silver Spoons with Mr. T, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio are back this week and chatting up on:
- Vince McMahon’s potential watching of WWE product
- Ronda Rousey’s second run and why it went wrong
- Contracts and fan reactions AEW vs. WWE
- Mauro Ranallo return possibilities
- Paul Heyman ECW booking and where it went right/wrong
- Off the Beaten Path “Silver Spoons” featuring Mr. T
