VIP AUDIO 9/2 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Hogan and McMahon back in the news, Joe T commentary hype, Silver Spoons with Mr. T, more (112 min.)

September 2, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio are back this week and chatting up on:

  • Vince McMahon’s potential watching of WWE product
  • Ronda Rousey’s second run and why it went wrong
  • Contracts and fan reactions AEW vs. WWE
  • Mauro Ranallo return possibilities
  • Paul Heyman ECW booking and where it went right/wrong
  • Off the Beaten Path “Silver Spoons” featuring Mr. T

