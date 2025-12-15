WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, December 15, 2025

Where: Hershey, Pa. at Giant Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,977 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,213. The arena has a capacity of 12,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez – WWE Women’s World Championship match

Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

CM Punk to return

Gunther to speak

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (12/8): Keller’s report on AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. War Raiders for Tag Titles, Rey vs. Balor, Lyra vs. Roxanne, Gunther speaks

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE wrestler announces he underwent surgery