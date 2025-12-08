WWE RAW RESULTS (12/8): Keller’s report on AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. War Raiders for Tag Titles, Rey vs. Balor, Lyra vs. Roxanne, Gunther speaks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

DECEMBER 8, 2025

KANSAS CITY, MO. AT T-MOBILE ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 5,534 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,978. The arena has a capacity of 19,252 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a John Cena video where he discussed his Last Time Is Now Tournament and his journey to his last match, with highlights of the tournament including Gunther beating L.A. Knight last week.

-Gunther made his ring entrance. As fans chanted “We Want Cena!”, Gunther told them not to get their hopes up because he’s not there. He said John Cena is the greatest sports entertainer of all time, but he is the greatest pro wrestler. He said he’s going to force Cena to give up, describing in detail how he’ll squeeze the last bit of “hustle, loyalty, and respect. He said he’ll force him to do the one thing he vowed to never do – give up. He left the ring to his music. A countdown clock was on the screen showing the days, hours, minutes and seconds until Cena’s final match.

-They went to Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett at ringside. Barrett said Gunther wants to ruin the C-Nation retirement party. Tessitore pivoted to excitedly hyping Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor as they showed Rey’s arrival, plus Bayley and Lyra Valkyria backstage. Lyra didn’t like the beverage Bayley gave her, so Bayley switched and apologized. They showed A.J. Styles and Dragon Lee arriing, then Stephanie Vaquer, and Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good, straight forward promo. It didn’t need anything more than this.)

-A clip aired from last week’s Raw of the chaos with Liv Morgan’s return and the chaos at the end of the tag match when Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez got involved.

-Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley made their ring entrance to Iyo’s music. [c]

-They showed Oba Femi at ringside holding up the NXT Title belt with Ricky Starks’s name still on the side panels. Barrett hyped Oba Femi vs. Cody Rhodes on SNME this Saturday.

(1) IYO SKY (w/Rhea Ripley) vs. KAIRI SANE (w/Asuka)

The bell rang 18 minutes into the hour. Asuka stood on the ring apron as Sky was about to run the ropes, Sky charged at her. Asuka opened the ropes and Sky fell to ringside and then Asuka gloated. Ripley condronted her. Kairi then leaped off the ring apron onto Sky at ringside. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c/db]

Back from the break, Kairi was in control. Sky caught her with a foot as she charged at her. Sky played to the crowd and landed a Meteora into the corner and scored a two count. Kairi landed a double stomp off the top rope onto Sky’s chest. Sky came back with a German suplex onto the ring apron. She followed with a springboard moonsault onto Kairi at ringside at 10:00. Asuka yanked on Sky’s boot s she was on the top rope. The ref didn’t see it happen. Ripey went after Asuka and threw her into the time keeper’s area. Sky yanked Kairi off the top rope with a huracanrana and then landed her top rope moonsault for the win.

WINNER: Sky in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Nice match with a crowd-pleasing finish.)

-Backstage, Paul Heyman was chatting to Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker backstage when Logan Paul walked in and said something has to be done about what Rey Mysterio did last week. Breakker and Reed seemed a bit exasperated by him. Breakker said they’d take care of it. Logan told Heyman he wanted it taken care of. Heyman said Logan now has back-up. Logan said he’s their back-up, too. Heyman gave Logan his brass knuckles back and said, “Just in case.” Logan left and then Heyman said, “I like this guy. I’m sorry, I really do.”

-They showed Rey Mysterio backstage. [c]

-A vignette aired on the War Raiders. They said the time for running in hiding from them is over.

-Tessitore plugged the tag team title match later and said he is psyched for it.

-Rey Mysterio made his entrance. Logan attacked him from behind. He pulled out brass knuckles and wound up for a big swing, but Rey blocked it with a dropkick. Rey set up a 619. The mystery man in a black outfit and mask attacked Rey. Barrett said the mystery man has the mannerisms of Seth Rollins, but they know Seth had shoulder surgery. The mystery man fled through the crowd to the back. As the ref helped Rey to his feet, Logan punched Rey with the knux. Then he struck pose. L.A. Knight’s music played. Tessitore said, “Just in time!” Barrett astutely said he was just a bit too late as the damage was already done. Tessitore defended his assertion, saying Logan might’ve done even more damage. Knight entered the ring and Logan bailed out.

Knight said Rey is a legend and he’s pissed off. He said things haven’t been going his way, but it’s time to make Logan pay. He said he wants him to pay “right here in K.C.!” He let out several “Yeahs!” Logan let out a big breath from the stage. [c]

-Tessitore said Dwayne Johnson was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Male Actor.

-Tessitore and Barrett commented on a replay of the Logan-Rey-Masked Man-Knight angle before the break.

-Tessitore and Barrett said the Logan vs. Knight match is now official.

(2) A.J. STYLES & DRAGON LEE vs. THE WAR RAIDERS – World Tag Team Title match

The War Raiders were already in the ring and their music faded followed by Dragon Lee coming out onto the stage to a few seconds of his music. Styles’s theme then played and he joined Dragon and they headed to the ring. They showed J’Von Evans in the audience. Barrett plugged Styles & Lee vs. Evans & Leon Slater on SNME. They did formal ring introductions. Tessitore noted they held the tag titles for 48 days and this is their third title defense. The bell rang to start the match 51 minutes into the hour.

New Day and Greyson Waller made their way to ringside at the start.

