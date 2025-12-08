FREE PODCAST 12/8 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: CM Punk on commentary, Samoa Joe’s contract status and is he WWE-bound, Miz vs. Lawler, Rock “Faster” movie review, Jarrett-Triple H (171 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Dec. 6 and 7, 2010.

On the Dec. 6, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they discussed with live callers last night’s TNA Final Resolution PPV, the Jeff Hardy situation, TNA’s lack of responsibility and accountability, Samoa Joe’s contract status and whether he’ll turn up in WWE, tonight’s Raw and which of the plotlines will receive the most attention, when the 2011 WWE Hall of Fame inductees might be announced, why Shawn Michaels might receive main event HOF induction status this coming year, Jeff Jarrett vs. Triple H in a big foot contest, a tribute to “Dandy” Don Meredith with Bruce singing!, and more.

Then on the Dec. 7, 2010 episode, PWTorch Livecast with host Wade Keller and Jason Powell, they discussed the Raw main event featuring Miz vs. Jerry Lawler, plus the King of the Ring tournament, C.M. Punk on commentary, TNA Impact Thanksgiving ratings, Jeff Jarrett’s MMA spoof and latest push, and more during the Livecast. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed Rock’s “Faster” movie which Jason saw and go more in-depth on Raw analysis of other subjects.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com