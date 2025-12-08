J.C. Mateo’s contract with WWE reportedly lasts several years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

J.C. Mateo (aka Jeff Cobb) will be under contract with WWE for the next several years.

Mateo signed a three year deal with WWE earlier this year that lasts through the spring of 2028 according to a report from Fightful. Mateo’s last match in NJPW was on April 19 against Hiroshi Tanahashi. At the time of his signing with WWE, Mateo was one half of the IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions and those titles had to be vacated once he left for WWE.

Cobb debuted at WWE’s PLE Backlash on May 10 and helped Solo Sikoa retain the WWE U.S Championship against L.A. Knight. He has since become an integral part of Sikoa’s MFT stable along with Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Talla Tonga. The MFT stable is currently feuding with the Wyatt Sicks on Smackdown.

Before signing with WWE, Cobb was a longtime veteran of the independent and international scene known for is work as an athletic big man. He had notable stints wrestling in Lucha Underground as the masked Matanza Queto Ring of Honor, and NJPW before signing with WWE this year. Mateo is a former PWG World Champion, PWG World Tag Team Champion, and he also won the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles.

Before becoming a professional wrestler, Mateo was an amateur wrestler and he represented Guam at the 2004 Olympics where he also was the flag bearer for the country.