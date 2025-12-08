AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (12/6): Darby replacement, Dorada upsets Claudio, Mercedes gets back on track, Ricochet defends the National Title, Takeshita vs. Moxley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To help you add context, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s episode, starting with the most significant moments.

HITS

MÁSCARA DORADA UPSETS CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI

This was easily the standout moment of Collision. Dorada pulling off the clean upset brought a jolt of energy to the show, one of those rare AEW tournament surprises that actually lands with weight. Claudio’s reaction sold the moment beautifully, and Dorada wrestled with a level of clarity and confidence that made the finish feel earned rather than cute.

KONOSUKE TAKESHITA VS. JON MOXLEY IN THE MAIN EVENT

A rugged, physical match that played to both men’s strengths. Takeshita continues to look like someone AEW can build major tentpole moments around while Moxley remains AEW’s most reliable tone-setter. It wasn’t the most emotionally-charged main event Collision has ever produced, but it was tough, gritty, and gave the show a strong finish.

MERCEDES MONÉ GETS BACK ON TRACK

This wasn’t about an in-ring showcase so much as it was a necessary narrative correction. AEW has been telling the story of the “Moné crash-out. The presentation was sharper, the character work cleaner, and the segment finally acknowledged the arc they’re trying to establish instead of running from it.

EDDIE KINGSTON PROMO

Eddie Kingston once again reminded everyone why he remains AEW’s emotional anchor. His promo wasn’t long, but it didn’t need to be; it was raw, direct, and grounded in the kind of authenticity few wrestlers can tap into.

FTR vs. BULLET CLUB

This feud remains one of Collision’s most reliable character engines, and tonight Juice Robinson absolutely owned the segment. His promo had that perfect blend of unhinged energy and focused direction – less chaotic yelling, more controlled fire. He raised the stakes, clarified the feud’s purpose, and made Bullet Club Gold feel like a genuine threat instead of a quirky heel act. Juice has always had charisma, but this felt like him leveling up and giving the episode a needed jolt of attitude.

RICOCHET DEFENDS THE NATIONAL TITLE

A straightforward, well-executed defense that reminded fans why Ricochet belongs in a featured spot. AEW sometimes overthinks his presentation, but tonight was no-frills, high-impact, and exactly what a reigning champion should look like on a weekly show.

THE C2 CONTINUES TO ELEVATE COLLISION

The Continental Classic has quietly become the backbone of Collision. Every match has stakes, every result matters, and the round-robin format gives the show a sense of purpose it hasn’t always had. Even on weeks where the stories aren’t loud, the tournament keeps the episode moving with momentum and clarity.

MISSES

THE TRIANGLE OF MADNESS BACKSTAGE SEGMENT FELT PHONED IN

The backstage segment with the Triangle of Madness landed with a thud. Nothing about it felt urgent, intentional, or even particularly rehearsed. It came off like something thrown together five minutes before airtime – a placeholder rather than a progression. And honestly, Thekla is way too talented to be orbiting around material that clocks on the Wade Keller “bitch-0-meter.” She has presence, timing, and personality AEW hasn’t tapped into yet, and segments like this only undersell what she brings to the table.

JACK PERRY AS DARBY ALLIN’S REPLACEMENT

First, wishing Darby Allin a safe and speedy recovery. His absence leaves a noticeable hole in the Continental Classic, and AEW had a real opportunity here to make a statement with his replacement. Instead, Jack Perry being slotted in feels like the definition of “just a guy to take pins.”

It’s not that Perry can’t deliver in the ring – he can – but nothing about his current presentation signals that.

AEW sees him as a serious threat in this tournament. This spot could’ve gone to Bandido, Brody King, or even Kenny Omega if AEW wanted to inject real intrigue into the bracket. Instead, it feels like a placeholder move rather than a meaningful creative choice.

STRONG INDIVIDUAL MOMENTS WITH UNCERTAIN FOLLOW-UP

Dorada’s upset was fantastic, but AEW has a pattern of letting moments like this drift without meaningful continuation. The success of this angle depends entirely on next week, and AEW hasn’t always stuck the landing.

FINAL TALLY

• HITS: 7

• MISSES: 3

FINAL THOUGHTS

A good show! Dorada’s upset, Ricochet’s defense, and a reset for Moné all hit the mark. Juice Robinson and Eddie Kingston added energy, and the Continental Classic continues to give Collision structure. AEW has the right ingredients it just needs to push their stories a little harder moving forward.

WRESTLING HISTORY

On this day in 2014: UFC announced the signing of WWE Superstar C.M. Punk to a two-fight contract. He went on to compete twice for the promotion, losing both bouts.

