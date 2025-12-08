AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (12/3): Viewership and key demo rating data, 10-week averages, comparison to all six years since launch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Wednesday night’s (12/3) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 496,000 viewers, compared to 512,000 the prior week and the 491,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 485,000.

(*Note: Additional viewers watch AEW Dynamite on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data. That data is not made available. Also, Nielsen Media Research changed their methodology for their ratings estimates in the fall of this year so comparisons to past years is less valid than in the past.)

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 586,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 585,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 823,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 861,000.

Three years ago this week, Dynamite drew 840,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 902,000.

Four years ago this week, Dynamite drew 861,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 898,000.

Five years ago this week, Dynamite drew 913,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 794,000.

Six years ago this week, Dynamite drew 851,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 947,000 (which included the premiere episode drawing 1.409 million and the first three weeks above one million).

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.11 rating, compared to 0.10 and 0.1- the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.10.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.17 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.18.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.24 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.27.

The announced matches and segments were…

“The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada vs. “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher – Continental Classic Gold League match

Darby Allin vs. “The Jet” Kevin Knight – Continental Classic Gold League match

Jon Moxley vs. Máscara Dorada – Continental Classic Blue League match

Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) vs. Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal match

The Opps to celebrate new AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

