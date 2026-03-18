FREE PODCAST 3/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Awesome Championship Wrestling Aftershock including Holiday vs. Kross vs. Santana, Tag Title Four-Way, more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland are off to upstate New York for Awesome Championship Wrestling’s Aftershock, featuring the TNA Champion Mike Santana vs. the MLW Champion Killer Kross vs. ACW Champ Richard Holiday in a pretty epic three-way, The Hardys face the NOW, Sent 2 Slaughter and The Righteous in a four-way, EC3 vs. Flip Gordon, and much more. For VIP, we check out GCW’s So Alive from Columbus, where Violence is Forever face The Outbreak and Josh Bishop battles Ben Holloway.

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