VIP PODCAST 3/18 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Revolution follow-up including Darby-Gabe car crash, MJF gloating, Bucks react to loss, Kenny has a big ask of Swerve, more (16 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the March 18 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including follow-up from AEW Revolution with The Young Bucks, FTR, and Christian & Copeland, plus MJF gloats about his win, Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland set up a high-stakes match, Speedball gives an earnest baseline character promo, Marina Shafir battles Mina Shirakawa after Toni Storm is taken out in a backstage attack, and much more including a Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd coffin match with a flipped over car crash in the mix.
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