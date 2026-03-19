FREE PODCAST 3/18 – WKPWP after Dynamite: Darby in an actual car crash angle, tons of Revolution fallout, Swerve wants Kenny’s EVP status, Mina upsets Shafir, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: A lot of developments coming out of AEW Revolution including MJF gloating about beating “Hangman” Adam Page, but the show will remembered for Darby Allin crashing and flipping a car he was driving with Gabe Kidd locked in the trunk. Plus, Kenny Omega wants Swerve Strickland’s no. 1 contendership status and Swerve wants Kenny’s EVP title in exchange. Plus Adam Copeland & Christian, a Toni Storm attacker mystery, a Scooby Doo style bus adventure for Luchasaurus and Jack Perry, and more.

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Christopher Adams to discuss just about everything else from Dynamite with live chat interactions throughout and a closing email from J.B.!

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