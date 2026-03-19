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FREE PODCAST 3/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #379 (3-16-96) including Diesel gives WWF notice, Johnny B Badd headed to WCW, more roster shuffling, Flair gets bad PR, more (139 min.)

March 19, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #379 of the PWTorch including tons of roster moves including Diesel to WCW and Badd to WWF, Steiners back in WCW, Flair stopped with 20-year old, Torch Talk with Marc Mero, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

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