Toni Storm likely to miss rest of the year, she was written out of storylines in AEW on Dynamite

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Toni Storm was written out of AEW storylines on Wednesday night’s Dynamite and isn’t expected to return to action the rest of this year. PWTorch is told she didn’t suffer any apparent injury at AEW Revolution on Sunday.

The backstage mystery attack at first seemed like it was done to “save” Toni Storm against Marina Shafir in a street fight for another time with more build up, or a way to elevate Mina Shirakawa for a bigger push with a surprise win as Storm’s replacement. It turns out, it was done to write Storm out of storylines for now.

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It appeared Storm might be primed to be part of a storyline involving Shafir and Ronda Rousey based on Rousey’s appearance at Revolution on Sunday night.

AEW released a clip before Dynamite this week of Storm being found bleeding backstage in her locker room. Luther and Shirakawa were shown checking on Storm.