WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/20): Keller’s report on Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu, Kit Wilson calls out Jelly Roll, Lash & Nia vs. Bella for Tag Titles, Orton explains

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WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MARCH 20, 2026

RALEIGH, N.C. AT LENOVO CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

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[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a video package on the Randy Orton turn on Cody Rhodes last week.

-They went to Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett at ringside who reacted to the big turn last week. Barrett said everyone is united in believing Orton’s actions crossed a line “to a horrific degree that was disgusting.” Tessitore then previewed the announced matches with scenes of the involved wrestlers arriving or hanging out backstage. Those scenes included R-Truth getting tended to by a barber who was pretending to trim his hair as Damien Priest asked what was going on, then laughed and walked away.

They showed Kit Wilson throwing a Jelly Roll vinyl on the ground and steppingo n it. Then Jelly Roll was shown, but officials ran past him to another incident. There was a crushed windshield. Drew yanked if off the frame and dragged Jacob Fatu out of the car and rammed him over and over into the hood. Drew left and a bloodied Fatu tumbled off the hood onto the pavement. Barrett said things had reached a boiling point in many areas of WWE.

-Drew marched to the ring and asked what anyone expected. He said he came there to fight and to anyone who wrong him, “your ass belongs to me.” G.M. Nick Aldis walked out and asked what is wrong with him. He said he is the most self-sabotaging person he’s ever known in wrestling. He said he has had every opportunity and he still acts like a maniac. He said he’s not on his way to WrestleMania, he’s on his way to unemployment. Drew said Aldis and Fatu would love that. He said Donovan should be ashamed to have such a corporate stooge as a father. Fatu charged out and went after Drew. Fatu got the better of Drew before he was escorted awawy by a crew of security and officials. Of course, he pushed past them and returned to the attack, leaping off the ringside barricade onto Drew, crashing him through the announce desk. [c]

-They replayed clips of the opening segment.

(1) SOLO SIKOA & J.C. MATAO (wTalla Tonga, Tama Tonga) vs. DAMIEN PRIEST & R-TRUTH – WWE Tag Team Title match

Priests music played first and he came out. Then R-Truth joined him as Truth’s theme played. Barrett noted that the Freebird Rule allows Mateo to sub in defending the titles with Solo. The bell rang 19 minutes into the hour. Talla attacked Truth at ringside. Mateo then clotheslined a distracted Priest over the top rope. Talla knocked Priest down, too. Then they cut to a double-box break at 1:00. [c/db]

Mateo dominated after the break against Priest. Priest eventually hot-tagged in Truth, who went into the John Cena routine.