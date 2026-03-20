VIP PODCAST 3/20 – Seven Star Podcast: Wells & Lansdell catch up on the Cup (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Chris Lansdell catch up on all things New Japan Cup, from the first round to the eve of the semifinals. They cover the matches we’ve seen and the ways things could unfold from here.
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