FREE PODCAST 3/20 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Parks & Caldwell talk WrestleMania DVD, Hall of Fame, WWE Roast, Jericho & Cena & Rey Tweets, Hardy-TNA, Cody, WM27 line-up (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Mar. 17, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, they discuss with live callers the “True Story of WrestleMania” DVD after Parks viewed the documentary, Monday’s Raw, potential Hall of Fame last-minute add-ins, who should induct current HOF inductees, a hypothetical WWE Roast and who would make good roast candidates, recent Chris Jericho & Rey Mysterio & John Cena Tweets of significance, Jeff Hardy-TNA situation, how TNA will handle it on Impact tonight, and much more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss the quality vs. quantity of wrestling on TV, State of Smackdown, potential WrestleMania match involving The Corre, potential WM27 opening match, and more.

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