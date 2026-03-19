VIP PODCAST 3/19 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Should TK make huge offer for Reigns, Choosing between 18 WCW and WWE top wresters from 25 years ago, Great Entrance Themes, Rusev, Montreal Screwjob, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Should Tony Khan make a huge nine-figure offer to sign Roman Reigns if he becomes a free agent?

Is there an inconsistency with Bret Hart’s Montreal Screwjob story when taking into the account the lead-up with Earl Hebner?

Are any wrestlers really “bullet proof”?

Thoughts on wrestlers and non-wrestlers who have recently died, and are there more young famous people dying lately?

Picking between top WCW and WWE wrestlers listed in a top 18 list of stars in Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter #643 from 25 years ago this month including Lex Luger or Scott Steiner, Scott Steiner or Triple H, Shane Douglas or Chyna, and Buff Bagwell or Billy Gunn among many others

Was Sandman great?

Great entrance themes over the decades

Follow-up on The Rock’s early act working in today’s cultural environment

Rusev’s self-sabotage

Pricing out pro wrestling fans

Kenny Omega and Street Fight 6 and a character marrying a relative

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

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Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

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