FREE PODCAST 3/19 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & McNeill discuss Greatest Tag Teams Ever, Miz-Rock-Cena, WrestleMania DVD, Jeff Hardy situation, Sin Cara’s debut (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Mar. 16, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring host PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, they take live calls for an hour including early reviews for the WrestleMania DVD, the Jeff Hardy situation, the Miz-Rock-Cena developments, Sin Cara’s potential debut, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer McNeill Mailbag questions including a long discussion on greatest tag team eras, Randy Orton’s future after WrestleMania, and more.

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