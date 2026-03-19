TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (3/19): Moose vs. Myers, The Righteous vs. The Nemeths, Santana and Maclin Face to Face

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TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MARCH 19, 2026

ATLANTA, GA AT GATEWAY CENTER ARENA

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Highlights from last week.

-Show intro.

(1) HOMETOWN MAN vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

HTM was in Atlanta Hawks attire. HTM gave Frankie an awkward backdrop and tripped him into the ropes. HTM followed with a series of punches. Frankie turned the tide after going for HTM’s mask. Frankie got a two count after a Russian Leg Sweep. AJ Francis joined the commentary team. HTM made a comeback with punches.

Frankie got a two count after a backbreaker. HTM gave Frankie an airplane spin for a two count. Frankie gave HTM a springboard legdrop for a two count. HTM lept on AJ at ringside. AJ and HTM brawled at ringside. HTM gave Frankie a cradle and got the pin.

WINNER: Hometown Man in 6:00.

Elijah appeared in the ring after the match. He tried to hit Frankie with the guitar but hit AJ instead.

-Gia Miller interviewed the Angel Warriors, Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside. They talked about their match tonight against Arianna Grace and Dani Luna. Lee said she wanted a rematch for her Knockouts Title. Xia said they would send a message tonight to Luna and Grace. [c]

-Daria Rae joined Santino Marella at a table. Santino was making a bracket. Daria said Dani Luna was owed a title opportunity. Santino said that Lei Ying Lee was also owed a rematch. Santino said they could face Arianna Grace at Sacrifice in a triple threat match for the Knockouts Title. Daria said it was a good idea, before walking off.

(2) MIKE JACKSON vs. MR. ELEGANCE (w/The Elegance Brand)

This was the in-ring debut of Mr. Elegance. The Concierge did his introduction. Jackson is the 76-year-old former enhancement talent that was featured on Georgia Championship Wrestling many years ago. Jackson gave Elegance an arm drag and followed with a dive out of the ring. The crowd loved it.

Jackson did a rope walk, followed by punches. Elegance decked Jackson after a punch. Fans chanted, “You suck!” at Elegance. Elegance gave Jackson an elbow drop. Elegance slammed Jackson and got the pin.

WINNER: Mr. Elegance in 4:00.

Heather and M picked up Jackson after the match. Elegance was going to pour beans on Jackson, but ODB ran in with a chair for the save. ODB attacked Elegance with the chair. ODB got the jars of beans from The Concierge and threw them on Mr. Elegance.

-The System cut a backstage promo. Bear Bronson said they were coming for the Hardys and the tag team belts. Cedric Alexander called out Leon Slater. Eddie Edwards said that Mike Santana’s title reign was coming to an end. Brian Myers said he would face Moose for the first time ever tonight. He said Moose was a dead man. [c]

(3) ANGEL WARRIORS (Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside) vs. ARIANNA GRACE (w/Stacks) & DANI LUNA

Luna took Xia down early. The Warriors suplexed Luna. All four wrestlers brawled. The Warriors knocked Luna and Grace to the floor, then posed. [c]

Xia made a hot tag and ran wild on Luna and Grace. The four wrestlers traded moves. Luna shoved Grace off the top rope. Lee kicked Luna. Lee stomped Grace’s hand on the apron. Lee did a dive on Stacks. Luna gave Xia the Luna Landing and got the pin.

WINNERS: Dani Luna & Arianna Grace in 12:00.

-The Injury Report featured Leon Slater, Indi Hartwell, Cedric Alexander, and Moose.

-Leon Slater walked to the stage with his X Division Title. He talked about Eric Young attacking him. He said he felt doubt for the first time in his life. Slater called Eric a big, bald, bitch and said he would face him at Sacrifice. Slater gradually got more fired up. He said he would prove to Eric why they call him unstoppable and the youngest in charge.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt pitched to clips of Moose vs. Cedric Alexander from last week. They said that Moose would face Bear Bronson next week and Eddie Edwards at Sacrifice. [c]

(4) MOOSE (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. BRIAN MYERS

Before the match started, Santino came out to tell The System they were banned from ringside. Eddie, Bear, and Cedric left. Moose immediately gave Myers the spear and pinned him in seconds.

WINNER: Moose in seconds.

-This week’s Rosemary skit focused on Envy. Rosemary met up with Allie and gave her new clothes. They met up with Raven. They talked about Raven and Dreamer being jealous of each other. I was lost (again). We got the “To Be Continued” (oh, joy) and moved on.

-Hannifan talked about the matches for the rest of the night. [c]

-The System were upset backstage. Eddie noted that Myers and Bear could still go after the tag team titles. Myers went to see Daria. Bear said he was coming for Moose next week.

(5) JADA STONE vs. ELAYNA BLACK

Mara Sade sat in on commentary. Stone and Black traded offense early. Black choked Stone on the ropes. Black gave Stone a series of kicks. Black got a two count after a running knee. Stone made a comeback. Stone got a two count after a moonsault. Tasha Steelz came to ringside. Steelz tripped Stone. Black gave Stone the Black Out and got the pin.

WINNER: Elayna Black in 4:00.

Black confronted Mara. Security got between them. Mustafa Ali and Order 4 showed up. They surrounded Stone in the ring. Trey Miguel ran in with a chair for the save. Order 4 walked off.

-The Nemeth Brothers and The Righteous were shown on their way to the ring. [c]

-Tessa Blanchard, Mila Moore, and Victoria Crawford were confronted by Jody Threat, Harley Hudson, and Myla Grace. They traded insults. Jody challenged Tessa to a match next week.

(6) THE RIGHTEOUS (Vincent & Dutch) vs. NIC & RYAN NEMETH

Nic and Vincent started the match. The Righteous had the advantage going into the break. [c]

The Nemeths were on offense. Dutch finally made the hot tag. Dutch got a two count on Ryan after a Bossman Slam. Dutch clotheslined the Nemeths. Vincent hit the Nemeths with a crossbody block. Nic pulled Dutch off the apron and steered him into the steps. Nic hit Ryan on the outside, leading to Ryan pinning Vincent. [c]

WINNERS: Ryan & Nic Nemeth in 12:00.

-Mike Santana invited Steve Maclin to an off-site face-to-face, where no physicality was allowed. This took place in a lounge-type setting with dramatic music. Santana and Maclin sat across from each other. Santana said they know each other more than most. Santana said that Maclin was the one person who said he had what it took to be there when he returned to TNA. Santana said he looked at Maclin as a brother.

Santana said that Maclin let ego get in the way. Maclin cut him off and said Santana was the one with an ego. Maclin told a story from his military days. A waiter set two drinks down. Santana said he fought a war with himself. He accused Maclin of using his past as an excuse. Santana said at Sacrifice that Maclin better be ready to fight for every single thing he has complained about. Santana said when he wins, all of it will be for nothing and Maclin will know that he failed. Santana paid, slid the drink towards Maclin, said “You’re welcome for your job”, and left.