Tony Khan placed a bid for WWE during 2023 sale process

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Tony Khan placed a bid of $6.9 billion on WWE in 2023 when the company was up for sale according to a report from Brandon Thurston of Post Wrestling. Khan placed the bid through his company Base 10. Khan’s bid was the lowest out of the four companies that placed bids. Endeavor, which eventually became TKO Group Holdings, eventually acquired WWE with a bid of $8.5 billion.

The information comes from recently unredacted court filings from November 2023 that are part of the ongoing WWE shareholder lawsuit that questions the process by which Endeavor eventually acquired WWE. Khan isn’t mentioned by name in the documents, but the documents mention that the owner of Base 10 is also the owner of AEW that would “enjoy significant synegies with WWE.”

Tony Khan is the current booker and president of AEW. He has been the president and booker since AEW launched in October of 2019. AEW has since expanded to having two TV shows airing weekly with Dynamite on Wednesday nights on TBS and Collision on Saturday nights on TNT.