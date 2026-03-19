VIP PODCAST 3/19 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: Punk-Reigns verbal showdown, upcoming Rhodes-Orton match at WrestleMania, where AJ Lee fits into the current women’s division, more (48 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati breaks down a loaded week in WWE on The Nicky’s Club, starting with Monday Night Raw and the latest chapter in the C.M. Punk vs. Roman Reigns verbal showdown. Nick also looks ahead to the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton—plus the mystery surrounding Orton’s potential mentor. He dives into where A.J. Lee fits into the current women’s division, reacts to the major angle involving Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi, and revisits one of his all-time favorite WrestleManias.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

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