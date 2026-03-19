TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (3/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2026

Where: COLLEGE PARK, GA. AT GATEWAY CENTER ARENA

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,623 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,922. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Mike Santana and Steve Maclin face-to-face

Moose (with Alisha Edwards) vs. Brian Myers (with The System)

The Nemeths (Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth) vs. The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent)

Frankie Kazarian vs. Home Town Man

Jada Stone vs. Elayna Black

Angel Warriors (Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside) vs. Dani Luna & Arianna Grace (with Stacks)

Mr. Elegance debuts

Leon Slater to speak

Visit this website during Impact for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (3/12): Moose vs. Alexander, Hardys vs. Sinner & Saint, Francis vs. Elijah

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: TNA and iHeartMedia announce platform collaboration