TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (3/12): Moose vs. Alexander, Hardys vs. Sinner & Saint, Francis vs. Elijah

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MARCH 12, 2026

ATLANTA, GA AT GATEWAY CENTER ARENA

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Highlights from last week.

(1) JEFF HARDY & MATT HARDY vs. SINNER & SAINT (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams)

Towards the end, Icarus missed a splash. Jeff put Icarus in the Spinal Destination submission hold for the win. Jeff gave Williams a Swanton after the match. The Hardys shook hands with Sinner & Saint afterwards and raised their hands.

WINNERS: Jeff & Matt Hardy

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran down the matches for the rest of the show.

-Indi Hartwell was shown on her way to the ring. [c]

-An irate Elegance Brand cut an angry promo with Gia Miller. The Concierge told ODB and Mickie James to stay out of their business. He said that Mr. Elegance would have his in-ring debut next week. They insulted Gia. Former TNA interviewer Goldy Locks showed up and defended Gia. She threatened to bring back some of her old friends to fight the Elegance Brand. Mr. Elegance asked if she was around when he was four years old. Goldy told him to shut up when adults are talking.

(2) INDI HARTWELL vs. KELSEY HEATHER

Indi won a short match with a spinebuster and a Hurts Donut.

WINNER: Indi Hartwell

Indi took the mic after the match and cut a promo saying she was here to become Knockouts Champion. She said Arianna Grace doesn’t deserve the title. She said she wanted a shot at the belt. Grace and Stacks walked to the stage. Grace laughed at Indi. She told Indi to get in line if she wanted a shot. She said Indi isn’t close to being on her level. Indi said she was way above Grace. Indi said sooner or later she was taking the belt.

-The Righteous talked with the Hardys backstage. Matt thanked Vincent for sacrificing himself. Vincent said he liked what the Hardys did for Sinner & Saint. Vincent said that the Hardys give and don’t take. He warned that The System is coming for the Hardys, but they’ll never be alone.

Ryan and Nic Nemeth walked in. Nic said there were other teams besides The System that would challenge the Hardys. Ryan clarified that it was them. Vincent said they were making a dangerous decision and disrespecting the Hardys. Ryan gloated that he had pinned Jeff Hardy. [c]

(3) TREY MIGUEL & BDE & RICH SWANN & vs. MUSTAFA ALI & JASON HOTCH & JOHN SKYLER (w/Tasha Steelz)

This match went through a commercial break. Swann made a comeback on Ali. BDE and Trey did dives on the Great Hands. Swann did a frog splash on Ali for a two count. Trey ran wild on Order 4. Tasha Steelz got on the apron, but Jada Stone pulled her down and they fought up the ramp and into the crowd. BDE gave Skyler a cutter. Hotch caught BDE and slammed him. Trey suplexed Hotch and gave him a sunset flip over the top rope to the floor. Ali did a dive on Trey. Swann kicked Ali. Trey gave Skyler a Shell Shock and a Lightning Spiral to get the pin.

WINNERS: Trey Miguel & BDE & Rich Swann

-The Injury Report featured Hometown Man, Leon Slater, Cedric Alexander, and Moose.

-Santana was seated, waiting by the entrance. Daria Rae said if Santana laid a hand on Steve Maclin, he would be stripped of the title. Santino Marella said that if Maclin laid a hand on Santana, then he would be fired permanently and deleted from the archives. Maclin walked in and he and Santana went face to face before Maclin walked off. [c]

-Backstage, Arianna Grace complained to Stacks about her treatment in TNA. Stacks confronted Indi Hartwell and distracted her. Grace attacked Indi from behind with the belt. Santino showed up and threw Grace and Stacks out of the building. The Angel Warriors came to Indi’s aid.

-Steve Maclin came to the ring for a promo. Santana stood in the crowd and listened. Maclin read a statement that he prepared. He said he was apologizing as part of one of his conditions of coming back. He complimented Daria Rae. The crowd gave him the “what” treatment. Maclin mock-apologized to Tom Hannifan and called him weak. He talked about regaining the World Title.

Maclin called Santana selfish and waved to him in the crowd. He said he knew Santana’s ego would lead to him coming back. The fans chanted “Shut the hell up!” He said maybe he should start to play his meetings with the VA so fans would have sympathy for him. He said his father was gone, like Santana’s father. He said he knows what death really is. Maclin claimed he’s been playing Santana like a pawn. He said the fans would meet Mr. Mayhem. [c]

-Stars from Tulsa King were shown in the front row.

(4) ELIJAH vs. AJ FRANCIS

Frankie Kazarian sat in on commentary. Elijah did a dive over the top rope onto AJ. Elijah ran halfway around the outside of the ring and gave AJ a hip check. AJ dropped Elijah with a punch. Elijah gave AJ an Alabama Slam and a series of punches and chops. Elijah caught AJ with a running knee for a two count. Elijah walked the ropes and gave AJ a Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Elijah superkicked AJ on the outside. Elijah threw a drink on Frankie. Frankie attacked Elijah while the referee was distracted. AJ gave Elijah the Down Payment and got the pin.

WINNER: AJ Francis in 7:00.

Frankie and AJ attacked Elijah. The Hometown Man ran in with a pipe for the save.

-Eric Young asked a camera if Leon Slater was okay. He said he exposed Slater as a fraud. Eric said he would face Slater at Sacrifice. [c]

-A skit showed Johnny Swinger gambling and spouting nonsense. Jon E Bravo, Alisha Edwards, Ryan Nemeth, Fandango, and other were there also. Rosemary showed up and talked to Swinger. Rosemary made a deal with Swinger to keep Swinger’s Palace open for eternity. Rosemary said everything was going to plan. The Bunny showed up and said “Let me practice: Hi, I’m Allie.” “To be continued” flashed on the screen. What just happened?

(5) RICKY SOSA vs. BRAD ATTITUDE

Sosa had an energetic entrance that the fans got into. Hannifan said that Sosa was a viral sensation. Sosa had the early offense until he was cut off by Attitude. Sosa caught Attitude with a kick and a moonsault. Sosa did a dive over the top rope onto Attitude. Sosa caught Attitude and gave him a Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin. [c]

WINNER: Ricky Sosa in 4:00.

(6) MOOSE (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER

This was an Atlanta Street Fight. Santino banned The System from ringside. Moose had the early offense. They brawled on the floor and fought with chairs. [c]

Cedric went to hit Moose with a chair, but Alisha stopped him. Alisha slapped Cedric. Moose slammed Cedric on the apron. Cedric powerbombed Moose onto a trash can. Cedric threw chairs into the ring. Moose superplexed Cedric into the chairs. Cedric gave Moose a Spanish Fly for a two count. Moose speared Cedric, but Cedric rolled out of the ring. Moose pulled a table from under the ring and brought it into the ring. Cedric gave Moose a brainbuster, but Moose kicked out of the pin attempt at one. Moose powered up and gave Cedric a headbutt. Moose speared Cedric through the table in the corner and got the pin.

WINNER: Moose in 16:00.