VIP PODCAST 3/12 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Would Shane have taken over for Vince in 2009, would Attitude Era version of Rock work today, Aleister, Rusev, UFC White House card, more (53 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- If Vince McMahon was ousted in 2009, would Shane McMahon have taken over
- Does Josh Briggs have a bright future?
- Would The Rock’s schtick from the Attitude Era work today, such as the homophobic and misogynistic material?
- Evaluating Aleister Black and Rusev on this stint in WWE a year in
- Predicting WrestleMania 42 opponents for a list of names
- How much backstage pressure is there to “stay on script” in matches?
- The Kat and Jerry Lawler
- What’s with AEW standby matches?
- What’s with UFC Freedom 250 lacking representation of Easter block, female, and American-born black fighters?
- Is WWE really changing plans for WM42 for the sake of surprising fans?
- What exactly is the Americano vs. Americano feud based on now?
