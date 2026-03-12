VIP PODCAST 3/12 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Would Shane have taken over for Vince in 2009, would Attitude Era version of Rock work today, Aleister, Rusev, UFC White House card, more (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

If Vince McMahon was ousted in 2009, would Shane McMahon have taken over

Does Josh Briggs have a bright future?

Would The Rock’s schtick from the Attitude Era work today, such as the homophobic and misogynistic material?

Evaluating Aleister Black and Rusev on this stint in WWE a year in

Predicting WrestleMania 42 opponents for a list of names

How much backstage pressure is there to “stay on script” in matches?

The Kat and Jerry Lawler

What’s with AEW standby matches?

What’s with UFC Freedom 250 lacking representation of Easter block, female, and American-born black fighters?

Is WWE really changing plans for WM42 for the sake of surprising fans?

What exactly is the Americano vs. Americano feud based on now?

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com