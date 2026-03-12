FREE PODCAST 3/12 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Cena’s latest Rock response, Steve Austin, Dolph, TNA, WM27 buys, Smackdown taping, TNA PPV, NXT5, Shelton’s future (183 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Mar. 8 and 9, 2011.

On the Mar. 8, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Prowrestling.net’s Jason Powell took live calls for an hour on a variety of subjects including many aspects of last night’s Raw plus last week’s Impact.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed John Cena’s latest rap response to The Rock, potential Cena heel turn, Dolph Zipper’s move to Raw, and much more.

Then on the Mar. 9, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill discussed with live callers Monday’s Raw, Cena’s promo, whether Rock should & will be live in the building on a future Raw before Mania, Raw & SD & Impact ratings, TNA’s thrown-together PPV line-up for Sunday, Tuesday’s Smackdown taping Caldwell attended live, whether Shelton Benjamin has a future in WWE, Hunter-Taker’s placement on the WrestleMania line-up, NXT Season 5 and looking ahead to NXT6, McNeill’s Live Events Center, Snooki on Raw next week, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they take McNeill Listener Thread Mailbag questions on WCW nostalgia, ugly wrestlers, Candyman, and other current topics.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com