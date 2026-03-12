VIP PODCAST 3/12 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Cody’s title win, AEW Revolution preview, New Japan Cup, UFC White House card, NXT Vengeance (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite, plus a preview of AEW Revolution
- A review of the New Japan Cup
- A review of NXT Vengeance and the latest NXT TV show
- A review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
- The latest from UFC including the White House card
