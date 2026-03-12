News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/12 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Cody’s title win, AEW Revolution preview, New Japan Cup, UFC White House card, NXT Vengeance (96 min.)

March 12, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite, plus a preview of AEW Revolution
  • A review of the New Japan Cup
  • A review of NXT Vengeance and the latest NXT TV show
  • A review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
  • The latest from UFC including the White House card

