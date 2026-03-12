Tony Khan says “I’d love to be on the same channel as UFC”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan isn’t concerned about Paramount Skydance’s pending acquisition of WBD. TKO owns WWE and UFC. Paramount + is the streaming home for UFC events.

Khan was asked about the narrative that TKO’s relationship with Paramount will force AEW to eventually move to another network. Khan talked about his relationship with WBD CEO and President David Zaslav and David Ellison, who is the owner of Paramount. He said the potential purchase of WBD could be big for AEW because they would will be on TNT and TBS for a long time with a stable streaming partner in HBO Max.

“There are tons of sports that exist on those platforms, said Khan during an apperance on a media call ahead of AEW’s Revolution PPV on March 15. “I’d love to be on the same channel as UFC. I have a great relationship with Dana White and Hunter Campbell. While their sister promotion is also in pro wrestling and it’s of a competitive nature there, I think on my behalf I’d love to be on the same channel as UFC. I see a lot of positive utility for that.”

Khan later mentioned that he would welcome the opportunity to be on the same platform as the NFL. He said the prospect of being part of a media company that carries NFL games is exciting to him.

The Paramount acquisition of WBD still has to navigate several legal issues before coming official. It is expected that the deal will likely become offical in Q3 2026. Paramount Skydance beat out a previous bid from Netflix to acquire WBD.