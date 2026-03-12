FREE PODCAST 3/12 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Nia Jax takes Reginald shopping, Edge-Bryan-Reigns-Jey, Big E’s return promo, Seth, Sami, live callers (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (3-12-2021), PWTorch.com editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including the latest with Daniel Bryan, Edge, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso headed into Fastlane. Also, Seth Rollins-Cesaro, Nia Jax takes Reginald shopping, Big E’s big return promo, Sami Zayn, and more.

