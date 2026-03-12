FREE PODCAST 3/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #378 (3-9-96) including letters responding to Keller’s Vince McMahon interview, WWF no-shows hurting events, more (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #378 of the PWTorch including a cover story previewing the Supercard Season, letters responding to Keller’s Vince McMahon interview, WWF no-shows hurting events, 1-2-3 Kid vs. Ramon and Sting vs. Flair house show reports, Torch Talk w/Konnan, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com