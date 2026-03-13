WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (3/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 2026
Where: PHOENIX, ARIZ. AT MORTGAGE MATCHUP CENTER
How To Watch: USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,180 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 17,716 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton contract signing for WrestleMania Title match
- Michin vs. Jade Cargill
- Jelly Roll returns
Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/6): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship; Cargill & Ripley face-to-face
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Cody Rhodes reveals the two wrestlers who slapped him harder than Travis Scott did at WWE Elimination Chamber, bringing back the winged eagle title belt
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