WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/6): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship; Cargill & Ripley face-to-face



WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MARCH 6, 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON AT MODA CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 6,281 tickets were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 7,657.

[HOUR ONE]

– They recapped the events of the Elimination Chamber. Joe Tessitore welcomed everyone to Portland where it would be time to determine the biggest prize of all, the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley (with Damian Priest), and Jade Cargill were show in various capacities earlier in the day arriving at the arena. Tessitore touted that it is six weeks from Wrestlemania.

– Randy Orton came out and Wade Barrett noted that Orton will be challenging the winner of tonight’s main event championship match at Wrestlemania. Orton posed and soaked in the fan adulation. Orton welcomed the crowd to Smackdown, which prompted an “RKO” chant. He said that when he arrived at the arena the Wrestlemania sign was already hanging in the arena, so throughout the day he thought about the twenty Wrestlemania matches he’s had. He realized he’d only main evented twice. He was pumped up that he’d be main eventing again. Orton spoke humbly about himself but acknowledged the praise he receives from his peers including how JBL used to be on commentary and refer to Orton as “what you get when you build a wrestler from the ground up.” Orton said that he earned this title shot and that whomever he wrestles at Wrestlemania he will defeat and he will be leaving with the championship around his waist. He started to say he’d win with the RKO but the lights went out.

– Trick Williams’s music played and he came out on stage. He said that he should be the one getting a title shot at Wrestlemania. Trick tried to say he was taller than Orton, which made Orton laugh because when Trick got in the ring it was noticeable that Orton was about an inch or two taller. As Trick was about to mention his “lemon pepper steppers” Orton dropped him with an RKO.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Orton came across as humble and grateful that he will be main-eventing Wrestlemania. I know there had been a lot of talk of Orton potentially turning heel at some point to take on Rhodes. With the way Orton positioned himself tonight, that clearly is not happening anytime soon. At this point in his career, it’s unlikely the fans would boo him anyway.)

– Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis talked to Carmelo Hayes about the U.S. Open Challenge scheduled for tonight. He said that he appreciate how much Hayes has been fighting with honor and integrity. Aldis said that requests were coming in from all over the world, including tonight. Hayes said he’d find out now. Hayes went to the ring. [c]

The U.S. Title Open Challenge was answered by the AAA Latin American Champion Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr. As he made his entrance, they showed some clips of him in action.

(1) CARMELO HAYES (c) vs. HIJO DEL DR. WAGNER JR. – United States Championship Open Challenge

Hijo started red hot with a dropkick and a cannonball into the corner, then kicked Hayes off the apron. Hijo hit a somersault splash on the floor, then rolled Hayes back for a cover and a two-count. Hijo kept the onslaught going with a missile dropkick that earned another two-count. The crowd was fairly quiet. Hayes rallied with a springboard legdrop, then posed as they went to a split-screen. [c]

They trade chops until Hayes hit an enziguri. But it had little effect as Hijo leveled him with a clothesline and hooked the leg for yet another two-count. Barrett assessed that as the match continues Hayes gains an advantage because of the shape he’s in. As if on cue, Hayes kipped up and hit a Dirty Diana. Hayes covered and got a two-count. Hijo with a powerbomb but it wasn’t enough to score a victory. They traded discus elbows. Wagner went for the Wagner driver but Hayes escaped. Hayes hit the First 48 codebreaker and covered for another nearfall.

Hijo hit a sit-out powerbomb and covered for another nearfall. The crowd began to get into it. Hijo missed a moonsault and Hayes went up top. Hayes hit the Nothing but Net legdrop and covered for the victory.

WINNER: Carmelo Hayes via pinfall in 11:00. Hayes retrained the U.S. title.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Another good match from Hayes. Hijo came out on fire early but the crowd didn’t react much because they aren’t familiar with him. Overall, it was still a good showing.)

– Cathy Kelley asked Ilja Dragunov why he turned down a championship match with Hayes after it was offered to him last week. Ilja said that others would have but he isn’t like others. He didn’t think he deserved a shot because he kept losing. He said he learned how to be like he is from his mother because she was always ridiculed but worked every day, sacrificing, and carrying the world on her shoulders. And now he carries the weight of being her son. The Miz walked up and criticized him for waiting, saying that he was taught to seize the opportunity. Miz mentioned Ilja’s mom which upset him. Kit Wilson came into frame and called Ilja toxic. Ilja said the answer is fighting and he walked off. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Dragunov’s story was very simple, but much like Orton earlier he came across as a humble wrestler who is fighting for good reasons. Well done.)

– Nick Aldis talked to Damian Priest about wanting to be on the Wrestlemania card. R-Truth walked up and told Priest that they were teaming up in a Tag Team Turmoil match tonight to try and earn a tag title shot. Priest was initially hesitant but shook hands with Truth and said he was excited to have a change at the tag titles.

After they left Drew McIntyre walked in. He told Aldis to make things right because Cody Rhodes didn’t deserve a title shot. Aldis said McIntyre kept going back on his word every week so now Aldis is going back on his. He told McIntyre that tonight it was “put up or shut up” unless he wanted to forfeit the title.

– The ring was set-up for the Women’s Tag Team Championship celebration. Ring announcer Mark Nash introduced the new tag champs The Irresistible Forces, Lash Legend and Nia Jax. Jax told the crowd in Portland to get a good look at two six foot thoroughbred stallions. She said they had the whole tag division on lock as two of the most dominant women in WWE. Lash warned the tag teams in the locker room that they are here and aren’t going anywhere. She said that since it’s women’s history month that they would have a toast. There were two glasses of something set up in the ring. Fireworks went off and they held up their drinks.

before they could take a sip, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss came out. Bliss congratulated Jax on finding a coattail to ride to the top. She called them cheaters. Flair said that if they want challengers, then they are looking at the next ones. Flair and Bliss got in the ring and as soon as they did Giulia and Kiana James came out. They made their claim to a title shot as they got in the ring. Giulia was overly-animated, reminiscent of Asuka. Aldis came out on stage and made a tag match with Flair and Bliss against Giulia and James to determine the new number one contenders. [c]

(2) CHARLOTTE FLAIR & ALEXA BLISS vs. GIULIA & KIANA JAMES – #1 Contenders Match for Tag Team Championships

The match started during the break with Giulia squaring off with Bliss. Flair tagged in and used Bliss to kick Giulia into her corner. James tagged in. Flair did a flair flip in the corner and kicked Giulia off the apron, then slowly somersaulted onto both heels on the floor. James rammed Flair’s head into the ringpost and rolled her back inside. James covered for a two-count. Giulia tagged in and hit a dropkick to Flair’s back and covered for another two-count. James tagged back in and gave Flair a good shoulder in the corner. Flair got her knees up during a standing moonsault and both women were down.

[HOUR TWO]

The crowd tried to rally for the babyfaces as Flair made the semi-hot tag. Bliss with a shoulder block and a couple dropkicks. Bliss with a basement dropkick that send Giulia halfway across the ring. She kicked her to the floor but was caught by James when she tried to leap to the outside. Giulia leveled her with a big boot as they went to another split screen break. [c]

Flair was back in the ring and had both heels laying prone on their backs next to each other in the middle of the ring. She walked over them and hit a nice moonsault. James kicked out at two from the subsequent cover. Giulia made a blind tag and hit Flair with a back suplex, earning another nearfall. Flair recovered and hit a German suplex. Bliss came in and hit a swinging DDT. Flair hit the Natural Selections and hooked Giulia’s leg for the one…two…three.

WINNERS: Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss via pinfall in about 14:00. Flair and Bliss are the number one contenders for the tag titles.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: An okay match that sets up the Wrestlemania tag team championship match. I think it was notable that Giulia took the pin instead of James. At this point, it seems like the company is more behind James, which would have been unheard of six months ago.)

– They showed a video with Jelly Roll congratulating Orton on his Elimination Chamber win. He also wished Cody Rhodes luck in his match tonight. Jelly said he would be at Smackdown next week.

– Cathy Kelley interviewed Cody Rhodes in the back. Cody said that he just wanted to point at the Wrestlemania sign and that hopefully next time they speak he will be the new WWE Champion. Out with Cathy, in with Sami Zayn. Sami recognized that things had been icy between them lately and said that it was crazy that the match was happening tonight. Cody questioned why it was crazy. Sami pointed out that Cody lost in the Chamber match but as always things are falling into his lap. Sami said that he’s not getting one. Cody got angry and said it sounded like Sami was posturing for a match against him, but “he hadn’t even won the damn thing yet.” Sami was upset that Cody thought he was being self-serving and trying to snake his way into a title match. Cody said he didn’t know. Sami said he didn’t know either and that he’d actually come her to say good luck and it turned into all of this. Sami said he is rooting for Cody. After Cody left Sami had a tantrum and knocked some water bottles over again.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Sami continues to be the most compelling character in WWE right now. It’s also truly amazing that there are always water bottles around whenever he has a conversation in the back. No Aquafina is safe.)

– The Motor City Machine Guns entered for the tag team turmoil match. [c]

(3) THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. FRAXIOM (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) vs. LOS GARZA (Angel & Berto) vs. THE WYATT SICKS (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) vs. DAMIAN PRIEST & R-TRUTH – WWE #1 Contender’s Tag Team Turmoil Match

Frazer started things off against Shelley as they each tried to gain leverage using their athleticism. Sabin and Axiom tagged in and Sabin immediately went for a quick pin. They traded pinning scenarios at a fast pace but to no avail. Fraxiom used their speed to double-team and knock both Guns to the floor. Frazer and Axiom hit successive suicide dives twice onto their opponents. [c]

The pace was fast and furious as Frazer hit a somersault plancha over the top rope to the floor. He attempted a springboard back in the ring but Sabin moved so he rolled through. The guns took the advantage with the double-team facial. They wanted the Skull and bones but Axiom pulled Shelley off the top rope from the floor. Axiom made a blind tag and hit a missile dropkick. He covered Sabin for the three count. Shelley actually put Sabin’s foot on the bottom rope before the referee’s hand came down for the third time but the referee didn’t see it.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Everyone sort of froze after the three-count, which made it seem like it wasn’t supposed to end that way.)

Los Garza came running in next and quickly attacked Fraxiom. Berto with a single-arm powerbomb and cover for a quick nearfall. Axiom made the save on a second pin attempt. Angel delivered a big dropkick and covered for another two-count. Frazer with a superplex and held on so Axiom could kick Angel in the face. Axiom had Angel perched on the top rope, but Berto knocked Frazer off the turnbuckle on the other side, sending him crashing to the floor below. Los Garza hit the MTY and covered to advance. The lights went out as the entire Wyatt Sicks group came out next. Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis removed their puppet masks as they went to a break. [c].

Lumis charged at Berto but Angel lowered the ropes so Lumis went careening and wiped out on the floor. Berto continued to dominate Lumis in the ring with a half crab. Gacy tagged in and took over. Tonga Loa pulled Gacy to the floor and Tama Tonga distracted Lumis so that Berto could roll him up for a three count. Gacy and Lumis fought the MFTs to the back. Damian Priest and R-Truth were out next as the final team to enter the match. They went to a picture-in-picture. [c]

Priest pushed Angel over the announce table. Berto used that distraction to dive onto Priest on the floor. Back in the ring he hit a springboard kick to Priest and then a very pretty moonsault. Berto covered for a two-count on Priest. Somehow, Priest was right back up and hit a Broken Arrow and tagged in Truth. Truth hit the John Cena move set including the Five Knuckle Shuffle. He wanted an AA but Berto escaped. Truth “locked in” a very pathetic looking STF. Angel broke it up . Angel charged at Truth who moved and Priest kicked Angel in the head. All four men were in the ring. Priest and Truth hit stereo finishers with Priest hitting the South of Heaven and Truth an AA. The babyfaces scored the pinfall

WINNERS: Damian Priest and R-Truth via pinfall in 26:00. Priest and Truth are the number one contenders for the tag titles.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It is pretty sad that the team that isn’t really a team won a match against established tag team. They clearly wanted to find a way to get the bigger stars Priest and Truth onto Wrestlemania. Good showing by the underutilized Los Garza.)

– Drew McIntyre was getting loose in the back for his title defense later tonight. Up next was Rhea Ripley face-to-face with Jade Cargill. [c]

– Sami Zayn talked to Randy Orton in the back. Sami said he was happy for him and asked him how Orton can talk about Cody being one of his closest friends in the world and then drop him the way he did during the Chamber match. Orton said sometimes you have to be selfish. Sami wondered if that made Orton a bad person. Orton said he doesn’t know, but it did make him a 14-time champion. Sami said he can’t argue with that and he hopes he wins #15. Orton told Sami that he believes in him and that he can be a world champion if he starts believing in himself. He told him that maybe he should start listening to the voices. After Orton exited, Aleister Black and Zelina walked up and said “don’t worry about him. It’s just the nature of the beast.”

– The winner of the Women’s Elimination Chamber, Rhea Ripley made her entrance to a thunderous ovation. Ripley called out Jade Cargill, who promptly came out to answer the call wearing a purple fur coat. Cargill said she respected Ripley for earning a title shot and for how hard she works in the gym. But she said she wasn’t impressed because she was more muscular and powerful, as well as more worthy of being the WWE Champion. She said she would beat Ripley at Wrestlemania because she’s that bitch and there is nothing Ripley can do about it. Cargill dropped the mic. They shook hands for some reason. Ripley said she respected the honesty and that she appreciates Cargill physically. But she said that if Cargill hits her with her best shot she won’t stay down, but if Ripley hits her with hers then there is no way that Cargill is getting back up. She said that Cargill is built for show while Ripley is built for fighting. Ripley said she was going to take the title with force and there wasn’t a damn thing Cargill could do about it because “she’s that bitch.” Ripley dropped the mic.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It’s all they needed to do to set up this match between two stars. I felt like I was watching an Ultimate Warrior pose off for a minute.)

[HOUR THREE]

– In the backstage area, Johnny Gargano was face down on a crate again. Alex Shelley (who has history with Gargano) was there talking to Candice LeRae. Chris Sabin walked up and was mad that this was where Shelley was right after they lost their match and a chance at a tag team title shot. Sabin was mad that Shelley didn’t break up the pin at the end of their match. Shelley vehemently argued that he DID break it up (he did), but Sabin didn’t believe him. He said they needed to go talk. They exited. LeRae said that Gargano needed to go back to being Johnny Wrestling. Gargano peeled himself off the crate and said, “you’re right, let’s go to the ring.” [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Interesting tease of friction between Sabin and Shelley. At least that gives them something to do .)

– A Wyatt-style pre-tape video aired with Uncle Howdy telling Solo to run.

– Johnny Gargano was in the ring with Candice LeRae. He said it was time that everyone, including he, remembered who he was. He said he needed to be Johnny Wrestling again and it would start tonight. He invited anyone in the back to come to the ring. Oba Femi answered the challenge. Gargano looked dismayed. Femi smiled as he got in the ring. There was now a referee in the ring for the impromptu match.

(4) JOHNNY GARGANO (w/Candice LeRae) vs. OBA FEMI

Femi made quick work of Gargano by hitting five running uppercuts in the corner. He hit the Puff Puff Toss followed by the Fall From Grace and covered for the squash win.

WINNERS: Oba Femi via pinfall in 1:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Poor Gargano found and lost his balls in about a minute.)

– Michin, with B-Fab in tow, confronted Jade Cargill. Michin had her pet kendo stick of course. She told Cargill not to forget about her. Cargill said she’d see her next week. [c]

– Nick Aldis bumped into Danhausen in the back. Danhausen said that Alids could get him a hall of fame induction and find him a mentor. Aldis said it wasn’t his job but then saw The Miz. Aldis offered up Miz as Danhausen’s mentor. Danhausen introduced himself to Miz. Miz was upset and said he wouldn’t mentor him. Danhausen said if he didn’t then he would be cursed. He reminded Miz of what happened to Dominik Mysterio on Monday when Danhausen cursed him and then he promptly lost the Intercontinental Championship. Miz thought about it for a second and when he turned around to address it Danhausen was gone.

– They showed a music video highlighting the Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre feud.

Rhodes and McIntyre were shown doing their final mental preparations because the match was next. [c]

The challenger, Cody Rhodes, entered for the main event. The Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came out second as the champion should. They received the big match introductions from Mark Nash. They started each other down as McIntyre held up the belt. McIntyre told Rhodes to watch as he kissed the belt and handed it to referee Charles Robinson. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: WWE knows how to make a match feel like a big deal when they want to.)

(5) DREW MCINTYRE (c) vs. CODY RHODES – Undisputed WWE Championship Match

McIntyre tried to walk to the back as soon as the bell rang. Rhodes chased him down and beat him back to ringside. Then he dumped him over the barricade and brought him back. Rhodes waffled him with a water bottle from the crowd and threw him back in the ring. McIntyre raked the eyes and momentarily got a respite. However, it was only momentary because Rhodes hit a disaster kick and ten punches in the corner. McIntyre reversed an Irish Whip and launched him halfway across the ring. The crowd sang for the challenger. McIntyre launched him again and Rhodes bailed to the floor to catch his breath. McIntyre followed him, but Rhodes threw him into the steps.

McIntyre gave Rhodes a backbreaker from the steps onto the reinforced edge of the ring apron. Back in the ring, McIntyre covered for a two-count. Barrett referred to him as 280 pounds of angry Scotsman. McIntyre with a suplex and another cover for a two-count. Rhodes tried to fight back with punches and a powerslam. He hit a Cody Cutter and called for the Cross Rhodes. McIntyre dropped out of it and rolled to ringside to regroup. Rhodes went out after him so McIntyre pulled his left arm into the ringpost. McIntyre worked the arm inside the ring.

Rhodes recovered and hit a superplex. Rhodes locked in a figure-four leglock. McIntyre quickly got to the ropes but ended up punching his way free before Rhodes had to break the hold. Rhodes dove through the ropes onto McIntyre on the floor. Rhodes cleared off the announce desk and wanted to hit a Cross Rhodes. McIntyre punched free but then the desk simply collapsed from their body weight. The crowd chanted for tables after that failed attempt so Rhodes obliged and pulled one from under the ring. McIntyre punched him and powerbombed Rhodes through the table at ringside. Back in the ring, McIntyre hit a Cross Rhodes and covered but Rhodes kicked out. McIntyre kipped up and called for the Claymore kick. Rhodes caught him a superkick and a Claymore of his own that resulted in another nearfall. They almost collided with the referee. Rhodes went for a disaster kick but McIntyre pulled the referee in the way and it took him out. Rhodes missed a corner splash. Rhodes finally hit the Cross Rhodes but there was no one to count the pin so Rhodes didn’t cover him. Rhodes called for another official to come down and he did. As soon as Rhodes turned around McIntyre nailed him with a Claymore kick just when the new referee got in the ring. McIntyre covered the prone Rhodes for the one…two…he kicked out!

McIntyre looked at the referee in disbelief. He got in his face and the referee pointed at his logo and warned him not to touch him. McIntyre send Rhodes shoulder-first into the post twice. McIntyre headbutted the referee and then went to ringside to grab a chair. He went to hit Rhodes with it but Jacob Fatu grabbed it from the apron. McIntyre turned around to stare at Fatu and got rolled up from behind by Rhodes for the one…two…McIntyre kicked out! McIntyre hit the future shock DDT and went for another Claymore kick. He missed because Cody moved. Cody hit a Super Cutter and a Cross Rhodes and covered for the one…two…three!

WINNER: Cody Rhodes via pinfall in 20:00. Cody Rhodes won the WWE Championship.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Huge win for Cody Rhodes that sets up the match big match against Randy Orton that seemed very unlikely until about a week ago. Now they have six weeks to build it and it should be fun. Solid match where, in shades of days gone by, they used each other’s finishers against them. It’s a bummer for Drew McIntyre who has worked so hard and now almost certainly won’t be in a Wrestlemania main event. There are some rumblings that McIntyre will be taking a break post-Wrestlemania to film his movie, which could be a factor for the title change.)

