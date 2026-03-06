FREE PODCAST 3/6 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Bret Hart and Hulk Hogan’s Twitter war, Miz-Cena-Rock, NXT 4 & 5, reason for Dark Matches, TNA’s TV format compared to WWE’s, review of Jericho book, more (178 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Mar. 2 and 3, 2011.

On the Mar. 2, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, they discuss with live callers the top stories from Monday’s Raw and Tuesday’s NXT, why the Cena-Miz build-up has more issues than the promo content, referee for Cole-Lawler at WrestleMania (Austin?!), potential WrestleMania 27 announcers, where Brodus Clay could fit in on the main WWE roster, Johnny Curtis or Kaval on TV longer?, potential NXT 5 concepts (serious and not-so-serious), Dixie Carter as the face of TNA, McNeill’s Weekly Live Events Center, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, they discuss McNeill’s TNA house show experience over the weekend and taken Listener Mail questions from the McNeill Zone in the VIP Forum.

Then on the Mar. 3, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, they take calls for an hour including Hilary Clinton’s comments about pro wrestling, Bret Hart and Hulk Hogan’s Twitter war, the history of dark matches in WWE and why they have them, TNA’s TV format, Ezekiel Jackson’s push, and more, plus in the VIP Aftershow a discussion on Greg attending the Raw TV event on Monday and his review of Chris Jericho’s book.

