WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/6): Keller’s report on Drew vs. Cody for the WWE Title, Carmelo Hayes Open Challenge, Ripley-Cargill face-to-face, Jax and Lash celebrate

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

FEBRUARY 27, 2026

PORTLAND, ORE. AT MODA CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports tonight that 8,264 tickets were distributed. The seat map had 17,089 seats on it. spectators when configured for basketball. The arena has a capacity of 20,500 spectators when configured for concerts. Previous time in this arena for the Jan. 10, 2025 Smackdown drew 9,239.

[HOUR ONE]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE Championship match

Carmelo Hayes Open Challenge

WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders to be decided

Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill face-to-face

Nia Jax and Lash Legend championship celebration