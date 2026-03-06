WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/6): Keller’s report on Drew vs. Cody for the WWE Title, Carmelo Hayes Open Challenge, Ripley-Cargill face-to-face, Jax and Lash celebrate

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT
FEBRUARY 27, 2026
PORTLAND, ORE. AT MODA CENTER
AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK
REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR
Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Attendance: WrestleTix reports tonight that 8,264 tickets were distributed. The seat map had 17,089 seats on it. spectators when configured for basketball. The arena has a capacity of 20,500 spectators when configured for concerts. Previous time in this arena for the Jan. 10, 2025 Smackdown drew 9,239.
[HOUR ONE]
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE Championship match
- Carmelo Hayes Open Challenge
- WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders to be decided
- Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill face-to-face
- Nia Jax and Lash Legend championship celebration
