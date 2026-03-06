FREE PODCAST 3/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss exceptional Dynamite with Don Callis family winning Trios Titles, MJF vs. Kevin Knight opener, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- (00:00) Introductions
- (04:37) Don Callis Family wins the Trios Championship
- (09:41) Kevin Knight vs. MJF world title opener strong match
- (20:42) Hangman Page squash Marty Snow eleven seconds effective
- (22:27) David Finlay debuts with The Dogs
- (30:52) Bandito/Andrade backstage segment
- (33:16) Brawling Birds vs. Iinspiration squash one minute
- (35:30) Young Bucks/Stokely backstage building FTR match personal family aspect
- (36:02) Jon Moxley vs. Hechicero
- (43:03) Brody King attacks Swerve Strickland chain strangle
- (49:38) Tekla vs. Thunder Rosa
- (52:04) Ricochet/Jack Perry video package
- (53:18) Tommaso Ciampa Renee interview
- (54:46) Toni Storm camera time
- (56:14) Tony Schiavone commentary
- (01:04:47) Upcoming lineups
- (01:09:52) Mailbag and trivia
Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com
