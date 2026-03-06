News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss exceptional Dynamite with Don Callis family winning Trios Titles, MJF vs. Kevin Knight opener, more (113 min.)

March 6, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • (00:00) Introductions
  • (04:37) Don Callis Family wins the Trios Championship
  • (09:41) Kevin Knight vs. MJF world title opener strong match
  • (20:42) Hangman Page squash Marty Snow eleven seconds effective
  • (22:27) David Finlay debuts with The Dogs
  • (30:52) Bandito/Andrade backstage segment
  • (33:16) Brawling Birds vs. Iinspiration squash one minute
  • (35:30) Young Bucks/Stokely backstage building FTR match personal family aspect
  • (36:02) Jon Moxley vs. Hechicero
  • (43:03) Brody King attacks Swerve Strickland chain strangle
  • (49:38) Tekla vs. Thunder Rosa
  • (52:04) Ricochet/Jack Perry video package
  • (53:18) Tommaso Ciampa Renee interview
  • (54:46) Toni Storm camera time
  • (56:14) Tony Schiavone commentary
  • (01:04:47) Upcoming lineups
  • (01:09:52) Mailbag and trivia

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025