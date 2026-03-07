VIP PODCAST 3/6 – Radican Worldwide: Gunther on his future goals in WWE, MJF says he never plans to leave AEW + Fann on Punk vs. Reigns Raw promo, state of WWE women’s division, more (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is back with another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with Radican breaking down the top news stories of the week including the following topics:

Gunther says he wants to grow in the responsibility he takes on in WWE

MJF says he never plans to leave AEW

In the extended go-home segment, Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann. They take an in-depth look at the positives and negatives of the C.M. Punk vs. Roman Reigns promo exchange on Raw that was filled with insider references mixed with storyline bullet points.

The conversation leads to an in-depth look at WWE’s overall business practices and whether or not they are fan-friendly. The show closes with Radican and Fann examining the WWE women’s direction and how effective the company has been pushing its top women when so many are taking a backseat during the build to WrestleMania.

