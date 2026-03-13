FREE PODCAST 3/13 – WKPWP AEW Revolution PPV Preview with Wade Keller & Stephanie Chase + Tony Khan Media Q&A: MJF-Hangman, Moxley-Takeshita, Thekla-Statlander, more (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents our AEW Revolution PPV Preview episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Wade is joined by independent pro wrestling reporter and analyst Stephanie Chase to preview the entire line-up. They begin with an assessment of AEW overall during the first ten weeks of 2026 and then march through the card starting with MJF vs. “Hangman” Adam Page and Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita. They also discuss the state of the Women’s Division, Brody King’s push, and more.

After that, we present the Tony Khan media Q&A from Thursday discussing primarily AEW Revolution.

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