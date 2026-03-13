AEW REVOLUTION PPV PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: J.B.’s preview of each match with prediction for likely outcomes including MJF-Hangman, Thekla-Statlander, FTR-Bucks, Mox-Takeshita

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AEW REVOLUTION PPV

MARCH 15, 2026

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. AT CRYPTO ARENA

STREAMS LIVE ON PPV WORLDWIDE

21-man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW National Championship (Ricochet and Tommaso Ciampa announced):

Preview: Ricochet has done a decent job as the inaugural National Champion (it’s not his fault that the title doesn’t need to exist in the first place). That being said, it feels as though it might be time for a new National title holder. Ciampa very quickly debuted in AEW and won the TNT title from Mark Briscoe only to quickly lose it to Kyle Fletcher. I also fully expect the AEW special of several surprises and returns in this match to add to the excitement of the PPV as a whole.

“Big Boom!” A.J. vs. TBA

Preview: I’m at least usually aware that the Costco guys are going to be involved in an AEW PPV but even myself, as an avid AEW follower, had no idea that AJ had a match scheduled here. I fully expect AJ’s mystery opponent to be a goof of a heel character that we rarely see.

Prediction: “Big Boom!” A.J. defeats TBA

“Big Boom!” A.J. goes over a comedy, jobber heel in what amounts to a match for TikTok.

Prediction: Tomaso Ciampa wins the 21-man Blackjack Battle Royal to win the AEW National Championship.

I could see AEW brass thinking it a wise idea to get another title on their highly acclaimed recent acquisition in Ciampa.

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Lena Kross for the AEW TBS Championship:

Preview: This should be your traditional Women’s hoss fight between two powerhouses in AEW’s women’s division. I’m very excited for what I expect to be a hard-hitting match but I wish they would’ve fleshed out Lena Kross’ character a little bit more before giving her such a large opportunity on one of their PPV events. I understand that Kross is more of a Gatekeeper for what will more than likely ultimately be Megan Bayne, but it’s the thought that counts.

Prediction: Willow Nightingale defeats Lena Kross to retain the AEW TBS Championship

It’s clear that AEW is in the Willow Nightingale business and I don’t see Lena Kross being the right or the big enough name to take the TBS title off of her at this point. This could just be the vehicle to get us to a Willow Vs. Megan Bayne TBS title match in the not-too-distant future.

Andrade El Ídolo (with Don Callis) vs. Bandido

Preview: I expect this to be a traditional Lucha Libre match between two characters with a greater personality juxtaposition than one might expect. Andrade has been positioned as an entitled, overtly arrogant, playboy who has been slowly rising since his return to AEW. Bandido has been positioned as an earnest, somewhat underdog-like character who you want to see win and is unabashedly loyal to his tag partner in Brody King.

Prediction: Andrade El Ídolo (with Don Callis) defeats Bandido

It’s clear, upon his second stint in AEW, that Andrade is viewed as a main event act and he is being treated as such. He will continue to rack-up wins until he gets his eventual title match which I predict will come before the end of 2026. Bandido is a strong, higher mid-card wrestler but he can afford the loss here.

Brody King vs. Swerve Strickland

Preview: It’s my contention that the original plan here was to have Swerve Vs. Kenny Omega as the match here but due to Kenny’s prior commitments that elected to make that the main event of Dynamite a few weeks ago and elevate Brody to what was supposed to be Kenny’s position. All’s well that ends well though as I think this will be the catalyst that Brody needs to solidify himself as a permanent main eventer.

Prediction: Swerve Strickland defeats Brody King

This is probably the closest match of the night to call for me but I think that I will have to lean slightly towards Swerve, while Brody still looks like an absolute wrecking force in the match so he can still be further elevated. Swerve has quite recently turned into this vicious heel version of himself so I’m inclined to believe that a loss will hurt him more than Brody here and that’s how I came to this prediction. Brody needs a big win over a relatively big name in his next feud, however.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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Thekla (c) vs. Kris Statlander in a two out of three falls match for the AEW Women’s World Championship

Preview: Thekla surprisingly took the title off of Statlander several weeks back on the main event of Dynamite and I think that has been for the better of the AEW women’s division since that point in time. I believe as though the Thekla character has grown beyond purely being the “Toxic Spider” moniker and she has developed a darker personality that feels real-life and dangerous rather than cartoon villain. Statlander is still very much trying to find a compelling way to present herself but she remains more than capable in the ring. I expect to get all the tropes that typically come with two out of three falls matches but I really hope for a change in formula with this one.

Prediction: Thekla (c) defeats Kris Statlander in a two out of three falls match to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship

Thekla is simply more Dynamic and well-rounded than Statlander is all-around. With Toni Storm, last Saturday on Collision, announcing that after she finished her feud with Marina Shafir and Revolution she is on a mission to regain her Women’s title. I expect a Thekla vs. Toni Storm matchup is something that the fans could get strongly invested in.

The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada & Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) (c) vs. Místico and JetSpeed (“The Jet” Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey) for the AEW World Trios Championship

Preview: The team of Jet Set Rodeo (Bailey, Knight and Hangman Page) recently dropped their Trios titles to this version of the Don Callis Family and Bailey and Knight are clearly not too happy about it and are looking to regain them. The addition of Místico seems a bit odd as a Hangman replacement, but the spirit of the rematch still exists, I suppose.

Prediction: The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada & Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) (c) defeats Místico and JetSpeed (“The Jet” Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey) to retain the AEW World Trios Championship

If we are to read the tea leaves here it seems as though that Swerve Strickland has been working to create doubt in the mind of Kevin Knight about his tag team relationship with Speedball Bailey. I’m of the mind that Knight, Bailey and Místico lose here (perhaps with Bailey taking the pin) and we get an advancement of Knight’s discontentment and what is ultimately leading to his heel turn against Bailey and eventually aligning in a Swerve stable of some sort. The Don Callis Family is simply the vehicle here as the accelerant.

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir – Everyone is banned from ringside.

Preview: Marina Shafir, along with her Death Riders, has been a thorn in the side of Toni Storm for several months now and Toni is beyond ready to end what she believes that Marina started. I expect this to be a violent match where we see the best, aggressive side of the “Timeless” Toni Storm gimmick and she leaves no doubt that Marina is in her past.

Prediction: “Timeless” Toni Storm defeats Marina Shafir

Toni Storm picks up the win here and moves on to a Women’s title feud with Thekla as I mentioned earlier in this article.

The Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) (c) vs. Megan Bayne & Lena Kross for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship

Preview: It looks like both Willow and Lena are pulling double duty here, but I foresee the end result being a bit different than the outcome of their singles match on this card. The Babes of Wrath have held onto the Women’s Tag Titles since they were created in AEW, but it feels as though Willow has maybe outgrown them as she continues to advance here TBS Title. Bayne and Kross have been powerful heels and seem as though they could hold the titles formidably.

Prediction: Megan Bayne & Lena Kross for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship defeats The Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) to win the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship

Willow has bigger things to move onto here and the Women’s tag titles could use a shake-up as well as a few face teams on the chase to pursue the titles.

Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong vs. The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors & Gabe Kidd)

Preview: The introduction of The Dogs into AEW has been universally agreed upon as “clunky” at best but all is not lost with this talented team. Almost as surprising as David Finlay’s recent debut in AEW was the pop that a returning Roddy Strong got on this week’s Dynamite when he came to the aid of Darby and Orange as The Dogs beat them down post-match. The Dogs have seemingly continually gotten the upper hand in the feud to this point.

Prediction: Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong defeat The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors & Gabe Kidd)

The time is due for Darby, Orange and now Roddy to get one over on the heels here. I don’t see this being the conclusion to the feud as I feel as though a match with a big stipulation is on the horizon.

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) (with Stokely) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Preview: The history between these two teams could fill the Merriam-Webster dictionary and, most of it, has been very good to great. It’s been long enough since these teams have faced each other that both are in much different places which makes it more compelling. FTR is now bitter, condescending and led by the insufferable Stokely. The Bucks have gone face to heel and now back to face after learning the error in their ways (and perhaps recovering from a crippling gambling addiction). This is my pick for the most likely match of the night.

Prediction: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) (with Stokely) defeat The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship

I still believe that Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are going to be the ones to return, exact their revenge and walk away with FTR’s tag titles. With that belief it wouldn’t make sense for the Bucks to win here.

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a no time limit match for the AEW Continental Championship

Preview: Moxley and Takeshita have had a long, storied rivalry similarly to FTR and the Bucks. They also share in common that they are essentially popular face wrestlers that remain in what people generally consider to be heel stables. They’re also both notoriously hard-hitters and I expect to see nothing less in this match.

Prediction: Konosuke Takeshita defeats Jon Moxley in a no time limit match to win the AEW Continental Championship

Takeshita is going to take the title here and be able to hold it opposite of the Callis Family and, particularly, Okada which will certainly ruffle some feathers. The climax to the eventual Takeshita-Okada turn and subsequent match really needs to accelerate though.

MJF (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page in a Last Chance Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship – If Page loses, he will never be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship ever again

Preview: In a third straight match on the card with a storied rivalry, it only makes sense that the main event would also have not one, but two huge stipulations attached to it. Dislike doesn’t begin to describe the relationship that MJF and Hangman share and it seems undeniable, with these two stipulations, that this is going to be the blow-off to their feud for quite some time. This match will have all the bells and whistles with the Texas Death stipulation and it will have fans walking on eggshells with the stipulation that if Hangman loses he’ll never challenge for the AEW title again (assuming that AEW has the balls to stay true to such a serious stipulation).

Prediction: “Hangman” Adam Page defeats MJF in a Last Chance Texas Deathmatch to win the AEW World Championship

I simply can’t see Hangman never competing for the AEW title again and it also really doesn’t make sense for MJF to lose here when they’ve spent so much time lining up credible challengers for his heel persona. The solution, you ask? Hangman wins here for a very short reign (MJF wins it back before Double or Nothing, probably at Dynasty). Hangman can still compete for the World title, MJF can still essentially own 2026 as champion for a majority of the year and honor the work that his face challengers have put in to build up intrigue in seeing those matchups and everyone goes home happy.