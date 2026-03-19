WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (3/18): Jackson Drake vs. Aaron Rourke for Evolve Title, Kam Hendrix vs. Dante Chen, Laynie Luck vs. Zena Sterling

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WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

MARCH 18, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Blake Howard

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

Ring Announcer: Kelly Kincaid

-The Vanity Project were hanging out in their converted dorm room, talking about how great they were. He vowed to successfully defend his Evolve title against Aaron Rourke tonight.

(1) KAM HENDRIX (w/Harley Riggins) vs. DANTE CHEN

The match started with a tie-up before Hendrix bullied Chen into the corner. He began working on Chen’s arm but soon found himself on the receiving end of about twelve armdrags, and that’s no exaggeration. Hendrix took a powder to regain his composure, then re-entered the ring and took Chen to the mat with a rear chinlock. After being dominated for a short time, Chen came back with a German suplex, followed by a few stiff elbows and a superkick. He clotheslined Hendrix over the top rope to the floor, then executed a suicide dive. Chen pitched Hendrix back in the ring and nailed a springboard chop to the top of the head. As he was preparing to deliver a Chentle Touch, Harley Riggins hopped into the ring and got touched Chently. The distraction allowed Hendrix to land a dropkick followed by Lights Kam Action (a side suplex into a slam) for the win.

WINNER: Kam Hendrix at 4:39.

(Miller’s Take: Hendrix and Riggins have their heel characters down pat. Both are talented and know how to generate heel heat. Chen is a good talent, but I just can’t see him going much further than NXT mid-card status. The martial arts gimmick didn’t bode well for Lei Ying Lee, and there’s no reason to believe Chen will fare any better. Unless he scraps his current gimmick or transforms into a darker, more sinister character, he’s going to continue to run in place.)

-After the match, Hendrix and Riggins stuck their faces in a camera and badmouthed Tate Wilder.

-Evolve Foreman Timothy Thatcher was shown sitting at his desk, fiddling with a light bulb. A white hard hat with the Evolve logo was sitting on his desk. He announced that he was leaving the women’s title vacant for now, but he also announced that new talent from Europe was being signed, and they would be showcased in two weeks. It’s Gal burst in and asked, “Hey dummy, what about It’s Gal?” Thatcher stood up and threw a wadded-up piece of paper at his forehead and suggested he try again. He addressed him as “Mr. Foreman, sir” this time, then again referred to himself in the third person. Thatcher told him he could be on that special show in two weeks. He turned and left, exclaiming “It’s Gal” over and over again as Thatcher muttered to himself that he was going to need a lock for that door. [c]

-A video package of Braxton Cole aired. He seemed to be debuting a new gimmick, that of a snobby college graduate of superior intellect, as he quoted Aristotle and bragged about how smart he is.

(2) LAYNIE LUCK vs. ZENA STERLING

The competitors approached each other tentatively before locking up. They went back and forth with some pretty decent chain wrestling, then faced off with each other. Sterling kissed Luck’s hand in a show of respect. Sterling took control before Luck landed an amazing leap over the top rope and landed squarely on Sterling’s midsection with both feet. Sterling favored her midsection while the two women traded forearm blows mid-ring. Sterling dropped Luck with a reverse DDT for a near fall. Luck hit a Death Valley Driver for a much-needed victory.

WINNER: Laynie Luck at 4:42.

(Miller’s Take: This was Luck’s first win on Evolve. She’s not bad, but she seemed a bit slow in her execution. Sterling has a good look, but so far, nothing to distinguish her from any other pretty blonde in WWE. The name of the show is Evolve, so hopefully these two ladies will do just that with a lot of reps and some tweaking of their respective characters.)

-“Earlier this week”, an exuberant Mike Cunningham caught up with Lince Dorado in the parking lot. He gushed about seeing him as a kid and marveled at the two of them being in the same place at the same time. He challenged him to a match, which Dorado readily accepted. [c]

-Cappuccino Jones made his ring entrance, cup of bean juice in hand. He voiced his support for Aaron Rourke in his upcoming title challenge. He then called out Brooks Jensen. He said this had nothing to do with ID vs. PC and had everything to do with whipping his ass. With that remark, Jensen came out and said “bam” about a hundred times. He told Jones he just ended his own career.

-Chuey Martinez conducted a sit-down interview with Luca Crusifino. He wasn’t dressed as a 1970s-era pimp this week, but he still channeled his inner Dusty Rhodes with his jive talking. He said it’s all PLUR (peace, love, unity, and respect), which Evolve doesn’t have right now. He talked down Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins, giving us a hint of who he might be feuding with.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Coast to Coast” with Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(3) JACKSON DRAKE (c) (w/Swipe Right) vs. AARON ROURKE – Evolve Championship Match

The announcers pointed out that this would be the last time we would see Jackson Drake as the Evolve Champion, win or lose, as he departs Evolve for a full-time spot in NXT. As the bell rang, Sam Holloway, Mike Cunningham, and Jha’Quan McNair were shown sitting in the VIP Lounge. Rourke reversed an arm twist and took down Drake with several quick pin attempts. Drake stopped him with a boot to the head and went for a belly-to-back suplex, but Rourke landed on his feet and unceremoniously ejected the champion from the ring. [c]

Back from the break, Rourke was solidly in control of the match. Brad Baylor attempted to stick his nose in the match, but Rourke avoided him. Drake found a unique way to escape a headscissors, then stomped his back several times. He got a near fall after a big kneedrop to the face, and another after a side Russian legsweep. Rourke fought back and drove Drake into the corner, but the champ climbed to the top turnbuckle and delivered a double stomp to the back as Rourke was bent over in pain. He pinned Rourke in the corner and delivered several fists to the face. The challenger fired up with some swift offensive maneuvers. As Drake was perched on the top turnbuckle, Rourke ran in and did a handstand headscissors flip on Drake. He nailed a springboard elbow for a two-count. They traded chops on the ring apron, then Drake hit an absolutely incredible superplex from the ring apron to the floor. It looked safe, but incredibly painful. [c]

Back from the second break, Drake was bleeding from the mouth, but Rourke looked out of it, and rightfully so. Drake trash-talked Rourke, which woke him up. He screamed, “I’m gonna be champ”, and rushed in on Drake, who nailed him with a hard kick. Rourke kicked out of the pin attempt at one, which stunned Drake. The challenger hit a huge sit-out powerbomb for a near fall. Drake accidentally elbowed the referee, then got kicked in the head by Rourke. With Drake sprawled in the corner where the referee landed, Swipe Right slid into the ring and delivered a Super Swipe to Rourke. Drake covered Rourke as the referee came to, but still only got a two-count, which got a huge pop from the crowd. Drake looked like he was about to cry. Rourke backdropped Drake to the floor and onto Baylor and Smokes, then climbed the ropes and nailed a moonsault onto Baylor and Smokes.

Drake slid into the ring and kicked Rourke in the head as he was climbing through the ropes. He lifted Rourke for a Burning Hammer, then nailed his signature Unaliving. The fans grew silent as the announcers talked about the valiant effort by Rourke. Drake pinned him for one, two….and Rourke amazingly kicked out, which elicited a Road Warriors pop from the crowd and the announcers, who were shocked at the uncanny resilience of the challenger. Drake went for a dive off the top turnbuckle, but Rourke caught him with a spear on the way down that folded Drake in half. Rourke quickly climbed the ropes and sailed off with a cannonball into a pinning position, hooked the legs, and fulfilled his destiny.

WINNER: Aaron Rourke at 15:06 to capture the Evolve Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This match was nothing short of phenomenal! Both men were on top of their game and told a compelling story. All of the interviews with Rourke where he spoke of feeling out of place until he discovered professional wrestling, built interest in his quest to become champion. The crowd literally exploded when the referee’s hand slapped the mat for the third time. Usually, when announcers make it seem a forgone conclusion that the challenger is done, you automatically know he’s going to kick out. This time, Peter Rosenberg and Blake Howard were able to pull it off and even had me believing Rourke was done. If you haven’t caught Evolve in a while, this is the show to check out simply for this one match. Outstanding!)

-After the match, an emotional Rourke was joined by the entire babyface locker room to celebrate his championship victory. Sam Holloway hoisted Rourke on his shoulders, with the new champion holding the belt high above his head.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Not to discount the efforts of the talent who participated in the first two matches, but that main event completely overshadowed the rest of the show. Kendal Grey leaving Evolve as champion was the right call, as was this. Drake isn’t positioned for a singles title shot in NXT, so he really didn’t need to leave Evolve undefeated. Rourke, on the other hand, has really come a long way and has an extremely likable character, so this made perfect sense. I’m looking forward to seeing where he goes from here and what challenges lie ahead for the champion from Sparkle City. Again, if you didn’t see it, tune into Tubi right now and watch it!