FREE PODCAST 3/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (3-31-2011) Ex-WWE Creative John Piermarini and Wade discuss WrestleMania 27 line-up and build (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years (3-31-2011) to our PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and special guest cohost John Piermarini, former member of the WWE Raw writing team during 2009 and 2010, discussed the final hype for WrestleMania 27 among other topics with live callers.
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