NJPW NEW JAPAN CUP NIGHT 11 RESULTS (3/20): Radican’s report & analysis of NJPW Cup 2026 semi-final round matches

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NJPW CUP 2026 REPORT

MARCH 20, 2026

NIIGATA, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Announcers: Chris Charlton, Walker Stewart

UNDERCARD RESULTS

(1) Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens beset Taisei Nakahara & Ryusuke Taguchi at 7:20.

Takahashi submitted Nakahara with a Boston Crab.

(2) Tatsuya Matsumoto & Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto beat Masatora Yasuda & Satoshi Kojima & Taichi at 10:26.

Hashi submitted Yasuda with the Butterfly Lock.

(3) Yoh & El Desperado & Master Wato beat HOT (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Sho & Douki) at 8:35.

Yoh pinned Kanemaru with Direct Drive.

(4) United Empire (Henare & Jakob Austin Young & Jake Lee & Francesco Akira) beat Daiki Nagai & Taichi Ishimori & Drilla Maloney & Yota Tsuji at 9:25.

Young pinned Nagai with Bite the Dust.

(5) House of Torture (Ren Narita & Dick Togo & Don Fale) beat Tomoaki Honma & Toru Yano & Aaron Wolf at 8:34.

Narita pinned Honma with Hell’s Guillotine.

(6) TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr. beat Unbound Co. (Gedo & Oskar & Yuto-Ice & Yota Tsuji) at 12:24.

Jackson pinned Gedo with the Jagged Edge.

NJPW Cup 2026 Semi-Final Round Results

(7) BOLTIN OLEG vs. YUYA UEMURA – NJPW Cup 2026 Semi-Final Round match

This is the furthest Uemura has advanced in a NJPW Cup. This is also the furthest Oleg has made it in the tournament. Uemura worked over Oleg’s arm during the early going. Oleg used his power to fire back. He sold his arm after hitting a nice release suplex. As the match unfolded, both men used the same strategy. Uemura continued to chip away at Oleg’s arm. Oleg then would mount a comeback using his power, but not without selling the damage to his arm.

Uemura set up for a Deadbolt, but Oleg his a light Kamikaze for a two count. He sold the damage to his arm and it appeared his elbow was giving him a lot of issues at this point. Oleg went for another Kamikaze, but Uemura slipped out of it. They went back and forth and eventually Oleg went for a German, but Uemura kept fighting out of it. Oleg ignored the pain in his arm and eventually hit a huge release German on Uemura and both men were down. Oleg no-sold a release German and ran right into a dragon suplex with a bridge for a nearfall.

Uemura went for the Deadbolt. They battled for position as the fans fired up. Oleg finally hit a headbutt and then an overhead throw that sent Uemura across the ring. Uemura took a big powerbomb, but kicked out of a leverage pin. Oleg catapulted Uemura onto his shoulders with a slingshot-like lift and hit the F5 for a nearfall. Oleg went for Kamikaze, but Uemura grabbed the top rope.

They went up top and Oleg got Uemura up on his shoulders. Uemura tried to fight out of Oleg’s clutches and he eventually hit a hurricanrana. They battled for position again and Uemura hit a Deadbolt. He went up top and hit Aces High. He went up top again and Oleg got to his feet again. Uemura hit another Aces High and it was good for the win.

WINNER: Yuya Uemura at 19:27 to advance to the NJPW Cup 2026 Final.

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a great showing for both men. Oleg showcased hit power and strength, but he also showed he’s got the ability to sell. This match really grabbed the attention of the crowd with the basic story they told of Uemura trying to soften Oleg’s arm up for his Deadbolt finisher.

The match got better and better a it went on with Oleg using his power to mount multiple comebacks. Uemura won with two Aces High, which was a little bit strange to see given that the match was based around him setting up Oleg for the Deadbolt.)

(8) CALLUM NEWMAN vs. SHOTA UMINO – NJPW Cup 2026 Semi-Final Round match

The announcers talked about how Zane Jay had been a presence in Newman’s matches during the tournament. Umino hit a big shoulder tackle to get in the first real big shot of the match after Newman stalled during the early going. Newman fired back and tripped Umino before nailing him with a big knee to his ribs.

Newman went after Umino’s arm, which was damaged from his previous match against Zack Sabre Jr. Umino made an aggressive comeback, but Newman got the upper hand again and they took the fight to the floor. Newman sent Umino into the guardrail and set up a pair of tables on the floor. He tried to suplex Umino through the tables, but he countered it and hit a suplex of his own. Newman ducked a clothesline and grabbed an arm submission on Umino’s bad arm. He wrapped Umino’s arm around his back and clasped his own hands behind his back to get a grip on Umino’s arm and bend it backwards. Umino struggled, but got to the ropes to break the hold.

Umino got the upper hand with Newman draped over the middle rope. He got a running start and hit a big DDT on the apron before yelling out loud in celebration afterwards. Umino whipped Newman into the barrier at ringside. He then launched him over the barrier with an insane looking running dropkick to the chest. Umino dragged Newman back over the guardrail and hit a draping DDT. Umino no-sold a German, so Newman picked him up and launched him over the top through the two tables on the floor. Holy s–t!

Newman went after Umino’s arm a short time later. Umino grabbed the ref in an effort not to tap and Newman stomped his foot away. Newman grabbed the arm submission again and it looked like he was going for a kimura, but Umino got the ropes. Umino ducked a punch and hit a headbutt. They traded blows and Umino blasted Newman with a lariat for a good nearfall. Umino hit a half and half suplex with a bridge for a nearfall. Umino went to bounce off the ropes, but Newman wiped him out with a clothesline for a nearfall. He then hit Excalibur for another nearfall. Newman lifted up Umino, but he countered him with yet another DDT.

Umino hit a poison rana and then a big clothesline for a nearfall. Umino went for Second Chapter, but Newman shoved him toward the ref and hit a low blow followed by Kiss the Ground for a nearfall. Zane Jay urged Newman on from ringside. Umino blocked Prince’s Curse, but Newman hit it a short time later and it was good for the win.

WINNER: Callum Newman at 30:03 to advance to the NJPW Cup 2026 final. (****½)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a tremendous match. Uemura relentlessly went after Newman’s neck and it was not enough for him to put Newman away. Uemura looked almost unhinged at times with how violently he went after Newman’s neck during the match.

Newman went after Uemura’s injured arm throughout the match and he was never able to hit his Second Chapter finisher. Uemura seems to be finding himself as a performer finally. He was really good here in taking the loss. Newman has been on fire and only getting better since the start of the year.)

Newman got on the mic and told Umuino if he ever wants to write a fourth, fifth, or sixth chapter, he knew how to reach him. Newman said whether they like it or not, Newman is in the finals. The fans booed and he told them to shut up. He asked who will be next to kiss the crown. He said he didn’t care who was next.

Yuya Uemura came out and Newman told him to hurry up as he came to the ring. Newman said he’s going to piss on the heat storm. He said he finished his best friend tonight and tomorrow he won’t make it past him. He told Uemura he was going to murder him. Uemura said there’s no way he will let Newman be the strongest in the Spring. He said Newman can try whatever tactic he wants, but it will be Uemura standing tall. Newman brought his sword up to Uemura’s neck before he backed away and left the ring. This was a good intense exchange between these two to set up the finals of the tournament.

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on X @SR_Torch and on Bluesky @seanradican