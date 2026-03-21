VIP PODCAST 3/20 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Orton explains himself and teases regret, Truth & Priest capture tag titles, Dragunov vs. Hayes, more (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the March 20 edition of WWE Smackdown including the Randy Orton explaining himself and teasing actual regret after insulting Matt Caronda, R-Truth & Damien Priest capture the tag titles, Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes, and more.

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